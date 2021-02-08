Alabama and Missouri have shocked the media, defying the Southeastern Conference preseason rankings that had them picked to finish sixth and 10th, respectively.
The two have been among the better storylines in college basketball this season, but there’s only room for one claim as the best team in the league. Missouri started to close the gap on Alabama in the conference standings with a 68-65 win Saturday. As one team falls, another rises. The Tigers and the Tide aren’t the only ones who learned that lesson this week.
Here are the teams that saw their stock go up/down after another week of SEC play.
Stock up: Mississippi
The Rebels might have enjoyed the most fruitful week of any team in the conference. After a 3-6 start to SEC play, Mississippi handed then-No. 10 Tennessee its fourth loss of the season.
The Vols were fresh off a blowout win over Kansas, but the once-lone juggernaut of the conference fell on the Rebels’ home floor. Mississippi made its case as one of the best defenses in the country by holding a top-three offense nationally to just 50 points.
The team spent Saturday at Auburn, where it took down the Tigers in an overtime thriller by way of a Devontae Shuler game-winner. Shuler averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals through the Rebels’ two games last week to earn SEC Co-Player of the Week honors with Missouri’s Dru Smith.
Shuler has been electric all season, averaging career highs in points and assists. His 26-point outing at Auburn might have been his best performance yet. It doesn’t bode well for Missouri that it’ll be next to catch Shuler and the Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi, during a stretch like this.
Stock up: Georgia
The Bulldogs have been a hard team to figure out this season. They finished the nonconference schedule 7-0, only to turn around and lose four straight in league play.
After a putrid 2-6 start in the SEC that put it nearly last in the conference, Georgia has flung itself into the middle of the pack by winning three straight. The wins aren’t against any top-five teams in the conference, but the streak is a good start.
Freshman KD Johnson has provided a spark for the Bulldogs since being ruled eligible. Georgia is 5-3 when he plays, and his 11.9 points per game are certainly a boost. What might be most impressive is that Johnson has only averaged 6.7 points during Georgia’s win streak.
A true test will come Wednesday in Knoxville against the Vols. Tennessee has already dropped four conference games, and Georgia at its best is capable of making it five.
Stock down: Alabama
Rules are rules. While Alabama might’ve only lost its first conference game by three after 10 straight SEC wins, it still lost to a team that was lower in the league standings.
The game showed — as Alabama’s Jan. 2 win over Tennessee did — that the conference’s top team was vulnerable. The game marked the second straight loss for the Tide, as they lost the prior weekend in the SEC/Big 12 challenge versus an Oklahoma team that was missing two starters.
Alabama will likely be fine. It’s still at the top of the SEC and its erasure of Missouri’s 22-point lead was impressive despite the inability to seal the deal. Two losses through three games just won’t get the No. 11 Tide much praise this week.
Stock down: Auburn
Auburn has been thrilled to have the game-changing presence of Sharife Cooper. The freshman has single-handedly rejuvenated the Tigers’ previously hopeless offense. They got out to a 4-2 start through his first six games. Everything was sweet until Auburn’s three-game skid.
The losing streak began in Waco, Texas, where Auburn fell to Baylor. That came as no surprise, as Baylor can make a case as the best team in the country, but the following two losses were telling.
The Tigers began the week with a loss to a Georgia team that had severely struggled in league play prior to last week. Cooper’s 19 points and nine assists weren’t enough to down the Bulldogs, a team Auburn beat by 18 three weeks earlier.
Most of the Tigers’ losses with Cooper have come either due to his inefficient shooting or his big games not being enough. Auburn’s loss to Georgia was the latter.
Perhaps it’s bad luck, but the following game the Tigers ran into another hot team in Mississippi.
Despite taking the Rebels to overtime, the Tigers found themselves with a necessary defensive possession with the game on the line. Devontae Shuler sized up Cooper above the perimeter, calling a screen before eventually rejecting it, blowing past Cooper and extending right over him for a tough midrange jumper to win the game.
Cooper looked helpless. It was his 3-pointer that tied the game just 15 seconds earlier, but had he not shot 30.8% — his second-worst shooting performance this season — Auburn likely would have won the game with a small cushion. The Tigers’ next game against Vanderbilt won’t be much of a challenge, but it’ll be a chance to get back on track.