As Missouri’s first game of the season against Central Michigan approaches, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is still pumping the same lessons into his unit he has all offseason: fundamentals, players staying in their gaps, shedding blocks, making sure everyone utilizes what he calls “the weapons” — hands, hips and feet — properly.
He wants the entire unit to be prepared, because no matter how many practices or scrimmages Wilks runs his defense through, he won’t truly know how it will react to facing another team until he sees firsthand. And after a strange, pandemic-influenced 2020 season, no one is sure what exactly what Saturday will look like as college sports take another step toward normalcy.
“I definitely think it’s the unknown,” he said. “I really don’t like to use the word ‘fear’ because when you have the proper preparation, that eliminates fear, and we’re trying to do everything we can to prepare these guys the right way so when they step on the field they feel confident.”
Wilks is coaching for the first time since 2019 and is back in the college ranks after 15 years in the NFL. He last coached for the Arizona Cardinals. His zone coverage-oriented, nickel defense — described by strong safety Martez Manuel as more of an NFL style — will also make its return to college Saturday.
In a perfect world for Missouri, redshirt sophomore Jalani Williams wouldn’t be starting Saturday. Jaylon Carlies is the listed starter at free safety, but he can’t play in the first half because of a targeting penalty in the second half of the Tigers’ last game of 2020 against Mississippi State. Even in a different season, the punishment carries over, paving the way for Williams.
“I was always told, ‘Even if you’re the backup, whatever your position or role you have, always prepare that you’re the starter so nothing surprises you,’” he said. “Any given moment, you’re a second from being that guy, so you always gotta stay ready.”
Williams and Manuel were both freshmen the last time they played in a full stadium. Williams is looking forward to similar atmospheres this season.
Manuel gets the same “burning feeling in his heart” whenever there’s enough energy in the crowd. He felt it occasionally last year. He anticipates feeling it again Saturday, as questions on Missouri’s defense become answered and he takes the plunge into another season.
“I would say the way I handle the approach of the first game would just have to be constant reminders to myself that I’m not here by accident. It’s something I talk to myself about often,” he said. “And I also remind myself of all the extra work that I put in while no one was watching, alone or with my friends and stuff. The constant reminder of everything that I have in front of me I’ve earned and I’ve really worked for.”
A year ago, Manuel was a sophomore with one college start to his name. On game days, he kept mostly to himself, just trying to lock in before kickoff. Now he’s the only captain on the Missouri defense, and keeping to himself isn’t an option.
The Tigers have a team meeting every Friday night before games. As one of the leaders, Manuel plans to share some words of wisdom.
“I’m gonna let my guys know that everything I do on Saturday is for them,” he said. “And I’m gonna be playing with reckless abandonment, throwing my body out there. I don’t care. It’s for my brothers, not for me.”
Injury update
Receiver Mookie Cooper practiced Tuesday and is questionable for Saturday’s game with a lower leg injury, Drinkwitz said. Fellow receiver Ja’Mori Maclin is out with a broken forearm.
Tigers in the pros
Former Missouri running back Damarea Crockett was released by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. He was one of several former Tigers to lose their jobs during the NFL’s final cutdown day before the season begins a week from Sunday. Offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Sims (Jacksonville) and tight end Kendall Blanton (Los Angeles Rams) were cut from their respective teams as well. Wide receiver J’Mon Moore (Atlanta) was waived with an injury designation.
Running back Larry Rountree III made the Los Angeles Chargers’ final roster, as did quarterback Chase Daniel, who is on the sixth team of his career. Additionally, center Trystan Colon-Castillo made the Baltimore Ravens’ 53-man roster. He appeared in two games for them in 2020.