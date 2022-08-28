The rodeo clown and announcer sing

The rodeo clown and announcer sing with the crowd at the Cattlemen Days Rodeo on Saturday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. The announcer asked the crowd to pull out their flashlights for this part of the rodeo.

 Anastasia Busby/Missourian

A large crowd flocked into the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena on Saturday night for a festive evening of rodeo, music, and more. Over 4,400 people packed into the rodeo arena, beating the Friday attendance total of about 3,100.

The evening kicked off with the “Kiddy Roundup,” which opened up at 6 p.m. towards the back of the arena. Children and parents formed a line which stretched up the back of the grandstand, and kids of all ages could be seen enjoying the dummy calf roping and barrel riding.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism. Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

