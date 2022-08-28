A large crowd flocked into the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena on Saturday night for a festive evening of rodeo, music, and more. Over 4,400 people packed into the rodeo arena, beating the Friday attendance total of about 3,100.
The evening kicked off with the “Kiddy Roundup,” which opened up at 6 p.m. towards the back of the arena. Children and parents formed a line which stretched up the back of the grandstand, and kids of all ages could be seen enjoying the dummy calf roping and barrel riding.
At 7 p.m., as the crowd began to thicken and storm clouds loomed to the southeast, Ashland local Jordan Heckemeyer began performing for a growing crowd. Heckemeyer, who has performed around the country, including in Nashville, Tenn., sang with accompaniment from her father, Jim, and their band under a rainbow which materialized shortly before their performance began. As the crowd exploded with a lengthy line in the parking lot forming around 7:15 p.m., many of the kids who left the Kiddy Roundup danced and played in front of Jordan Heckemeyer’s stage.
A brief rain shower cut the performance short, but it subsided before the rodeo was due to begin. Despite cutting short Heckemeyer’s opening performance, some of the rodeo competitors were thankful for the rain. Kansas cowgirl Timber Allenbrand, the winner of the women’s breakaway event, said that the light rain and cool air that followed created better conditions for the riders.
The rodeo itself started at 8 p.m. with an introduction and prayer from Rodeo Announcer Anthony Lucia, followed by a wonderful national anthem performance from Southern Boone County Middle School student Raelyn Dooling. The rodeo opened up with the bareback riding event. Despite a crowd favorite performance from Marshall, Mo. cowboy Kooper Heimburg, the title went to Colorado rider Colton Crawford, who earned a score of 80.5.
The bareback riding event was succeeded by an award ceremony for Rodeo Chairman Bruce Glascock. Glascock, who was celebrating 40 years of service to the Cattlemen Days Rodeo, was presented with a plaque and belt buckle by his brother Barrett Glascock. After the ceremony, award-winning rodeo clown John Harrison entered the fray and bantered with Lucia, receiving some big laughs from the crowd.
Steer wrestling came next, but after a healthy amount of takedowns, no rider could top the time of 4.3 seconds, which was set the prior night by Raymond, Ill. cowboy Whalen Pickerill. However, one rider, Tucker Alberts of Howell, Mich., was able to tie the time and the two split the prize money.
After the steer wrestling and a brief in memoriam for John Randall Bullard, a local cowboy who passed away in 2020, the ladies breakaway event got under way. The final 10 riders of the weekend got their chance to shine under the floodlights, but the calves came to play. The calves were elusive with most of the riders Saturday night, and on the weekend as a whole, failing to rope the young cows. However not every calf could escape the lasso, with Hannah Hughes of Fort Scott, Kan. winning the event with a lightning fast time of 2.1 seconds.
The breakaway event was followed by another specialty act from Harrison, who displayed mind-boggling horse riding abilities which wowed spectators. Harrison’s tricks preceded the saddle bronc event, a rodeo classic. The standout cowboys were Marshall, Mo. rider Trey Watts and the 40-year-old Wisconson native Byron Gilliland, both of whom electrified the audience with graceful yet punishing rounds in the saddle. Neither of their rides were good enough to earn top spot, however, which went to the final cowboy, Logan Allen of Mount Ayr, Iowa, who posted a score of 82.5.
Following a heart-warming crowd sing-a-long to classics like “Don’t Stop Believing” and “Sweet Caroline,” along with more quality repartee between Lucia and Harrison, the team roping event began. This event was won by brothers Ryan and Kollin VonAhn, whose sister, Austee VonAhn, competed in the breakaway event. The brothers took the victory after registering a time of a whopping 5.2 seconds.
Between the team roping and tie-down roping events came one of the premier specialty acts of the evening: the Liberty Horse Act, featuring Jerry Thornton and his horse, Mr. Bojangles. While their act was very well-received by the crowd, the story of the duo resonated with many, including rodeo goer Avery Waller, who stated that it was one of the more memorable parts of the evening. Thornton had trained and raised the horse who was rescued from Hurricane Katrina, and their act has been delighting audiences around the Midwest and country for years.
Tie-down roping was next on the program. The title for this event was shared between Friday night rider Glenn Jackson of Okmulgee, Okla. and Saturday night rider Cody Huber of Albia, Iowa, both of whom posted times of 9.8 seconds.
After a brief intermission, the rodeo resumed with the women’s barrel racing event. As riders zipped around the arena, none could beat the time of Allenbrand and her horse Birkeley, whose 16.07 second run was good enough for first prize.
The final event of the night was bull riding, which featured six competitors, one of which was Newtown, Mo. native Jarett Evans. The bulls were ferocious, with most riders being knocked off the bull well before the eight second goal. While some had solid rides, none were able to unseat Friday night leader Maverick Smith of Mountain Grove, Mo. who scored a 77 to take the win.
After some closing remarks, the crowd began to filter out of the bleachers and back towards the music stage where Jordan Heckemeyer and company came on for their main performance. The crowd was energetic well after the rodeo ended, as many rodeo goers stuck around for the live music. The line dancing, singing, and partying was a fitting end to a fun-filled and lively evening at the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena, and the weekend was a resounding success according to Glascock.