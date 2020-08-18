Well, it's really happening. ... Maybe.
The Southeastern Conference made a 2020 football season somewhat official Monday, releasing every member school's 10-game conference-only schedule, which is slated to kick off Sept. 26.
The announcement was a process that felt months in the making, with schools having to not only cut all nonconference opponents but add two cross-division foes. And the process certainly hasn't done Missouri any favors.
For one, it cut four favorable matchups from the Tigers' 2020 season, with matchups against Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, BYU and Louisiana all looking like attainable wins. Then, the SEC announced Aug. 7 that Missouri would be hosting perennial powerhouse Alabama and traveling to take on reigning national champ LSU.
Eli Drinkwitz was asked Thursday if he "embraced that challenge" when he saw the Tide and Tigers of Baton Rouge added to the schedule. His response?
"Everybody's caught up in 'Alabama, LSU,'" he said. "Well, the other three options are pretty stinking good football teams, too. So, I mean, it ain't like you're going to dodge somebody."
And Drinkwitz is right. Missouri wasn't going to avoid stiff competition. Had the Tigers drawn two other teams, they would've been among Auburn, Texas A&M and a Mississippi squad now helmed by Lane Kiffin.
And MU's updated slate isn't even the toughest in the conference. Based on 2019 opponent records, there are at least two other SEC teams facing a tougher mix of opponents: South Carolina and Arkansas.
Missouri's opponents finished with an 80-50 record, whereas the Gamecocks' opponents were 84-46. And Arkansas will face teams that combined for a 90-41 record last year. AD Hunter Yurachek called it the "most challenging schedule in the history of college football."
Now that Missouri's full schedule has been hashed out, here's a breakdown of just how tough it may be.
Likely wins
Opponents: Oct. 17 vs. Vanderbilt, Nov. 28 vs. Arkansas.
Although Missouri was shocked on the road a season ago in Nashville, there couldn't be two more winnable games on the Tigers' schedule.
Going back to 2014, MU has played both programs a combined 10 times, with a record of 7-3. The Razorbacks and Commodores also compiled just five wins between themselves in 2019.
This year's Arkansas matchup is somewhat intriguing, and not necessarily because of the on-field product.
Both the Razorbacks and Tigers have new men helming their programs in Drinkwitz and former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman. Before coaching in Athens, Pittman had the same position at Arkansas, as well as serving as the program's assistant head coach from 2013-15.
Beyond that, there was speculation that Drinkwitz was one of the many considered for the vacancy Pittman filled. Pittman also added former MU head coach Barry Odom to his staff as defensive coordinator.
It appears the Battle Line Rivalry is becoming something it hasn't felt like the last couple of seasons: an actual rivalry.
'Middle-of-the-road' games
Opponents: Oct. 3 at Tennessee, Oct. 31 vs. Kentucky, Nov. 21 at South Carolina, Dec. 5 at Mississippi State.
To say games against Tennessee and Kentucky could shake out either way feels a little optimistic. Both programs finished 2019 with 8-5 records, bowl wins and victories over Missouri.
Since 2016, the Wildcats have consistently been above .500. They even won 10 games in 2018. They've also beat the Tigers every time they've squared off in that span.
The Volunteers' consistency has been lacking in recent years (5-7 in 2018, 4-8 in 2017), but they appear to be rediscovering success under Jeremy Pruitt. And while last year's results are no certainty to be matched in 2020, if UT rides the momentum of last year, Missouri is looking at a hard-to-win matchup.
South Carolina and Mississippi State are more likely wins than UT or UK. Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp is fighting for his job after a subpar 2019 campaign, and Mississippi State is hitting the reset button with a standout coach in Mike Leach.
Both programs are coming off down years, but finding formulas for more success than a year prior appears feasible.
Likely losses
Opponents: Sept. 26 vs. Alabama, Oct. 10 at LSU, Oct. 24 at Florida, Nov. 14 vs. Georgia.
The Amway Preseason Coaches Poll released in early August featured six SEC programs. Four were in the top 10. All four top-10 teams are also on Missouri's schedule.
Despite being the Tigers' toughest opponents, Alabama and LSU are both looking at some significant turnover this season.
Both will be without former starting quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively, both of whom found NFL homes in the spring. The Tigers of Baton Rouge will also be without former passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who's now running the Carolina Panthers' offense. However, as most powerhouse programs do, both return a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball.
For the Crimson Tide, that's running back Najee Harris, receiver DeVonta Smith and linebacker Dylan Moses, among others. For LSU, that's receiver Ja'Marr Chase and players such as linebacker Damone Clark, who should be stepping in to fill several holes left from last year's National Championship team.
A challenge against both teams is certain, but Drinkwitz has made clear it's one for which his team will be ready.
"It's a great challenge for our players and our team, and we accept that challenge," he said. "So, crud, yeah, I embrace it. What else are you going to do, man?"
While Georgia may not be a top-two team in the country, it's quite close. In the four years since Kirby Smart became the Bulldogs' head coach, they've had two 12-win seasons and one 10-win campaign. Smart is also 4-0 against Missouri since going to Georgia.
The Gators may be the most beatable opponent on this list of four. However, a lot has changed in the two years since Missouri went into The Swamp and toppled them.
For one, Florida has found consistency at quarterback, switching from now-Arkansas Razorback Feleipe Franks to Kyle Trask in 2019. Trask appeared in 12 games and started 10, throwing for 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Franks threw five touchdowns and three interceptions in just three games last year. Secondly, the difference in UF's losses from '18 to '19 are significant.
While UF lost to MU in '18, it also had a surprise early-season loss to Kentucky as well as a midseason defeat against Georgia. In '19, it only had two losses: once again to Georgia and another to 15-0 LSU. Ten of Florida's wins also came by at least a touchdown.