Athletes compete in Archery at the Missouri State Senior Games

Athletes compete in Archery at the Missouri State Senior Games
Ellen Cameron-Rice shoots an arrow

Ellen Cameron-Rice shoots an arrow during the Missouri State Senior Games on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. “I want to be doing this when I’m 80-something,” Cameron-Rice said.

 Elizabeth Pruitt/Missourian

Athletes shot a total of 100 arrows during the archery event on Saturday at the Missouri State Senior Games. Archery is just one of more than 20 events in the Games. People 50 and older can participate in the Games.

Al Tuller competes in the Missouri State Senior Games

Al Tuller competes in the Missouri State Senior Games on Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Tuller was the oldest competitor in the archery games at 83 years old.
Paul Wilson, left, and Rob Richter discuss the round

Paul Wilson, left, and Rob Richter discuss the round Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Wilson and Richter shot their arrows side-by-side the whole game.
Bill Myers prepares his arrow on Saturday

Bill Myers prepares his arrow Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Myers said he just got back from the National Senior Games in Florida with four other competitors from Missouri.
Janis Grellner pulls the string on her bow back

Janis Grellner pulls the string on her bow back Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. Grellner came with her husband who competes with her in competitions.
From left, Derek Miller, Jerry Adams and Al Tuller

From left, Derek Miller, Jerry Adams and Al Tuller pull their arrows out of a target Saturday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. They struggled to get the arrows out but eventually got them with some help from each other.
