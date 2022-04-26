It’s a moment many kids only dream of.
But hearing their name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and donning the hat of one of the league’s 32 teams is usually just that: a dream.
This week, several former Missouri football players will live out that moment during the 2022 NFL Draft, which takes place Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas.
Running back Tyler Badie headlines a list of Tigers hoping to hear their name called, in a group which also includes defensive back Akayleb Evans, linebacker Blaze Alldredge, wide receiver Keke Chism and linemen Michael Maietti, Kobie Whiteside, Chris Turner, Case Cook and Akial Byers.
One of the first former Tigers off the board is sure to be Badie, who set the program’s single-season rushing record with 1,604 net yards. The running back played in every game but the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, scored a team-high 14 rushing touchdowns and averaged just over 133 total yards each game.
The Athletic’s NFL Draft expert, Dane Brugler, rated Badie as the 14th-best running back in this year’s draft class, projecting him to be taken around the fifth or sixth round.
Missouri will also miss Maietti, who anchored the offensive line since his arrival from Rutgers ahead of the 2020 season. He started 56 consecutive games dating back to 2017 and was named a member of the All-SEC first team by the Associated Press in 2021.
“You lose a lot of veteran leadership and a great guy in the locker room,” teammate Connor Wood said. “I think someone in the NFL is going to find that he’s just a guy that is going to come in, put his head down and work hard.”
On the other side of the ball is Evans, who transferred to Missouri from Tulsa ahead of the 2021 season. He finished the year with 30 tackles, an interception, six pass breakups and forced two fumbles in his 11 games.
“Akayleb brought a lot of character,” coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “He’s a graduate student, so he knew what it took to handle life with football and life outside of the game.”
Alldredge, another one of Missouri’s high-achieving transfers, led the team in tackles last season with 89, including 15 for a loss. His 4.5 sacks — 3.5 which came against Central Michigan in the team’s opening game — was the second-highest total from a Tigers defender.
A year ago, Nick Bolton, Larry Rountree III, Tyree Gillespie, Joshuah Bledsoe and Larry Borom realized the first part of their dreams when they heard their names called in the draft. Over the next few days there will be a new crop of former Tigers who hope to join them.