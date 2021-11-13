What felt like a season’s worth of cataclysmic events occurred in rapid succession over the last 10 minutes of Missouri’s win against South Carolina.
There were defensive breakdowns turning what had been a blowout into a close game, a quarterback switch that felt inevitable dating back weeks and a familiar ending: Tyler Badie playing the hero role for the Tigers.
The running back got the ball five times and ran 57 yards on the final possession of Missouri's 31-28 win. He finished with 209 yards, bringing his season total to 1,239.
"At the end of the game, all they want is the ball just to get themself another chance to score and win the game," Badie said. "So my biggest thing was just hold onto the ball, just be there for my team."
"At the end of the day, I want the ball in my hands. If that's the way it's gonna go, if that's the way I'm gonna help my team that's what I'm gonna do. End of the day, I'm just gonna keep running the ball."
On that possession, he took ball from backup quarterback Brady Cook. Starter Connor Bazelak threw his second ill-advised interception of the game on Missouri's penultimate possession and was still feeling the effects of an injury suffered Oct. 30 against Vanderbilt that caused him to miss last week's game at Georgia.
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz wanted the healthy Cook in the game, knowing the Tigers planned to mostly run the ball in the final three minutes. Cook, who didn't attempt a pass, had a run for 11 yards and a first down.
As for who will be under center going forward after Bazelak's pedestrian 15-23, 180-yard performance, that's still to be determined, both because of health and performance. Postgame, Drinkwitz repeated his common refrain that whoever practices best will play next week.
Missouri had made it to the point of being able to feed Badie for the win in ways familiar — namely Badie carrying the load on offense — and unfamiliar: impact plays on defense. Leading 17-14, cornerback Akayleb Evans was flagged for holding, nullifying an interception. It was the second time Missouri (5-5, 2-4 SEC) had had a pick taken away due to a penalty, and replays showed limited contact between Evans and South Carolina receiver Josh Vann.
On the next snap, Missouri safety and Columbia, Missouri, native Martez Manuel knifed into the South Carolina backfield and lowered his shoulder into quarterback Jason Brown, knocking the ball to the ground. Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, who hails from Columbia, South Carolina, recovered the fumble in the end zone.
"It was very exciting, man, especially with South Carolina, which is my home state," Jeffcoat said. "I was just fired up to celebrate with the boys."
Badie added to the lead with a 19-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ next possession.
South Carolina (5-5, 2-5) worked its way back into a game with a 43-yard Zaquandre White touchdown reception. The receiver was wide open near the line of scrimmage and ran untouched into the end zone. USC scored again when set up in good field position after Bazelak's pick.
Looking flat and down 7-0, a sustained, diverse and above all creative Missouri drive ended with a two-yard Daniel Parker Jr. touchdown. The possession included backup receiver and converted quarterback Micah Wilson motioning under center for a sneak, two jet sweeps and a designed double pass that ended up being a 10-yard rush for Keke Chism.
The Tigers took the lead on a 60-yard bomb from Bazelak to a wide-open Mookie Cooper, the receiver’s first career touchdown.
The Tigers’ always-shaky defense had one of its best games of the season, limiting South Carolina to 57 rushing yards. The defensive line had one of its strongest showings in a forgettable season, consistently pressuring Brown and coming away with three sacks. Brown finished 16of 30 for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Missouri's performance comes a week after allowing 168 rushing yards to No. 1 Georgia, well below the Tigers' season average.
"We continue to attack practice like a game every day," defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire said. "It don't matter if it's a pad practice, walkthough, whatever. We're all locked in with attention to details and we continue to do it each and every day."
Missouri’s defense did, however, allow the Gamecocks to hang around because of the two more year-long thorns in Missouri’s collective side — penalties and an aversion to coming off the field on third down. Missouri committed seven penalties for 90 yards; USC converted on six of its 13 third downs, including five of eight in the first half.
On South Carolina’s second-quarter drive that tied the score at 14, the Gamecocks converted four third downs, including Brown’s 26-yard touchdown strike to Vann.
The game started auspiciously for Missouri. Set up by a Kris Abrams-Draine interception on the second play from scrimmage, Bazelak threw a pick on his second attempt of the game on a throw to Badie near the line of scrimmage. Drinkwitz called it a bad decision.
Buoyed by a swing pass that went for 25 yards after Blaze Alldredge missed a tackle in the flat, South Carolina then drove 45 yards and scored on a 2-yard run from Kevin Harris.
The Gamecocks had a chance to stretch the lead to double digits on their next possession, but McGuire burst through the line to force and recover a MarShawn Lloyd fumble. Missouri got its first points on the subsequent series.
The win puts Missouri on the cusp of a bowl berth, looking for its sixth win as a reeling Florida team comes to town next week.
"It's the whole goal right now," Drinkwitz said. "We got seniors that deserve an opportunity to go, and we're gonna have to all rally together and find a way to play better and get better this week in order to do that."