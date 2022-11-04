Missouri made a significant investment Thursday afternoon when it inked defensive coordinator Blake Baker a contract extension that runs through the 2025 football season.
Recent open records requests by the Columbia Daily Tribune and St. Louis Post-Dispatch reveal the specific numbers. Baker's salary increases to $1.1 million for the 2023 season, $1.2 million for 2024 and $1.3 million for 2025. Those figures make Baker the highest-paid assistant coach in MU football history.
According to the request, Baker owes MU $1.4 million if he terminates his contract before Dec. 20, 2023; $800,000 if he terminates it between Dec. 21, 2023 -Dec. 18, 2024 and $400,000 if he leaves between Dec. 19, 2024 -Dec. 17, 2025.
The contract also stipulates Baker doesn't owe anything if he terminates his contract for a head or assistant coach position with another college or professional program. He also doesn't owe MU if Eli Drinkwitz is no longer the head coach.
So far, Baker has been worth every penny of his contract with how he has already transformed the Tigers' defense. Missouri has given up 310.6 yards a game through eight games, a 124.1 yard-per-game improvement over last season.
"I am honored by the trust Coach Drinkwitz has placed in me and I look forward to continuing to contribute to making our team better," said Baker in Missouri's press release. "Make no mistake about it, this is a reflection of the hard work of our defensive staff and most importantly, our players."
Baker returns to the sidelines 11 a.m. Saturday when the Tigers host Kentucky at Memorial Stadium.