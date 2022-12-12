Battle girls basketball beat McCluer South/Berkeley STEAM 96-9 in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament on Monday in O’Fallon.

Nautica Washington had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists. Maliyah Miller finished with 23 points and set a school record with seven made 3-pointers. Tayla Robinson notched 23 points and four steals.

