Battle girls basketball beat McCluer South/Berkeley STEAM 96-9 in the Fort Zumwalt North Tournament on Monday in O’Fallon.
Nautica Washington had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists. Maliyah Miller finished with 23 points and set a school record with seven made 3-pointers. Tayla Robinson notched 23 points and four steals.
The Spartans move to 5-1 on the season.
Top-seeded Battle faces the winner of University City and Fort Zumwalt North at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Zumwalt North.
Bruins down Titans
Rock Bridge girls basketball outpaced Lee’s Summit West, winning 50-31 in Lee’s Summit.
The Bruins (3-3) led 27-18 at the half and pulled away in the third quarter.
Rock Bridge returns to action when it faces Willard at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia.