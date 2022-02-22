Battle boys basketball fell in a nail-biter against Jefferson City 64-62 in overtime Tuesday.
The Spartans led by as many as 15 in the first half, but Jefferson City responded well to cut the Battle lead to five by halftime.
At the end of the second half, Battle trailed by two with under 10 seconds to play in regulation but made a pair of clutch free throws to take the game to overtime.
Jefferson City knocked down two free throws with 2.2 seconds to play in OT, and they ultimately were the deciding factor in a back-and-forth game.
The Spartans finish the regular season 9-14.
Battle is back in action at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Grain Valley at Blue Springs High School in the first round of the district tournament.
Battle girls basketball loses in regular-season finale
Battle girls basketball fell to Kickapoo 59-42 on Tuesday.
The Spartans went into halftime trailing 33-24, and Kickapoo dominated the second half to win by 17.
The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was moved up a day to account for potential incoming inclement weather.