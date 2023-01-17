 Skip to main content
Battle boys wrestling falls to Capital City Cavaliers

Battle Spartans’ senior night ends in defeat. With 4 pins, the Cavaliers beat the Spartans with a score 61-12. As this was Battle’s final dual meet of the season, the Spartans next appearance will be in the Hickman tournament on Jan. 20. 

Capital City freshman Ethan Wydra

Capital City freshman Ethan Wydra, back, attempts to pin Battle freshman Deyton Page in their 106-pound bout Tuesday in Columbia. Wydra beat Page by an eight-point margin. The Spartans dropped their Central Missouri Activities Conference dual with the Cavaliers 61-12.
Capital City sophomore Parker Jones

Capital City sophomore Parker Jones wrestles against Battle freshman Evan Espinoza on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. Capital City won the dual meet over Battle 61-12. 
Austin Silvus, a junior varsity assistant coach at Battle

Austin Silvus, a junior varsity assistant coach at Battle, coaches one of his wrestlers against Capital City on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle’s dual meet against Capital City was the Spartan’s final dual meet of the season. Minh Connors/Missourian
Capital City freshman Brady Hale

Capital City freshman Brady Hale attempts to pin Battle sophomore Tyler Blakemore on Tuesday at Battle High School. Hale won over Blakemore with a pin.
