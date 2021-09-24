Poplar Bluff coach David Sievers was the first to admit that his team played ugly.
But that ugly performance resulted in a 26-22 victory against Battle on Friday, as Mules as quarterback Kannon Carr found Jacob Baller for a game-winning 20-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left on the clock.
“It’s a team sport,” Baller said. “It’s not just all about me.”
Carr, who’s been the team’s starting quarterback since his freshman season, knew what his team had to do when they got the ball with 2:41 left in the game.
“We got the ball with two minutes left and I just thought, ‘this is it, we have to make this drive count,’” he said.
The final drive was the culmination of what was a wild game at Spartans Stadium. There were seven turnovers and the lead changed hands four times.
“We just kept pawing, kept scratching,” Sievers said. “Our seniors stepped up when we needed them most.”
The Spartans got the scoring started when Justin Goolsby found Jaylen Broadus from 16 yards out in the first quarter. That would be the beginning of a huge night for Broadus, who had an interception and fumble recovery on the defensive side as well.
Carr got Poplar Bluff on the board with an 11-yard touchdown run. He would finish with 256 yards passing and two touchdowns accounted for.
The rest of the first half was filled with turnovers.
The ensuing kickoff was fumbled by Battle’s LJ Williams, the first of five turnovers between the teams in the first half. One of those was returned for a 60-yard touchdown by Battle who took a 14-7 lead into the locker room.
In the second half, more turnovers ensued as each school fumbled the ball to the other in the third quarter.
Dubinski was disappointed in his team's turnover issues after the loss.
“When you turn over the ball, you allow them to dictate the pace of the game,” he said. “Then you get into a situation when there is nothing you can do.
“This is a game that should not have come down to whether or not we could take care of the ball.”
Offensive rhythm was finally established when the Mules' Atari Amos rushed for a 93-yard touchdown, his first of two scores on the night.
Battle responded with its best drive of the game to close the third quarter. Goolsby found tight end Livingston Coaty for a 20-yard touchdown that put the Spartans up 8, but that would be the last time they got on the scoreboard. Goolsby finished with 199 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Another achilles heel for the Spartans was their struggle to run the ball. Without starter Rickie Dunn, they only managed 89 yards rushing which is something they’ll have to improve on as the season goes on.