Battle boys basketball’s late run fell short in a 65-59 loss to Boonville in the Southern Boone Classic final Saturday.
The first half was marked by shooting struggles for Battle.
It missed a number of looks both inside and beyond the arc that on another night might have given the game a different result.
“We haven’t hit 3s all week over here,” Battle coach Brian Meny said
Those struggles from behind the 3-point line were a big factor in the Spartans trailing 28-19 at halftime.
The second half saw no such problems. Led by senior guard Cachao Gianquinto, Battle put up 40 points in the final two quarters. Gianquinto, who led the team with 23 points, stood out even by his own standards this week.
“Cachao had his best tournament for us here,” Meny said.
That’s high praise for a player who’s scored more than 1,000 career points for the Spartans.
The improvements the Spartans made offensively came with some lapses on defense. Junior guard D.J. Wesolak was a menace on the break for the Pirates. He often found ways to sneak behind the Battle players for easy layups, finishing with 23 points.
Boonville forward Charlie Bronakowski was the other player that caused consistent problems for the Spartan defense.
His ability to stretch the floor and shoot at 6-foot-6 created matchup problems for Battle’s wings.
“We lost him early in the game a couple times,” Meny said.
Bronakowski also was able to take advantage of out of bounds plays to help in his 25-point effort.
In the end, size and strength made the difference for the Pirates.
They were able to hold the Spartans off by scoring 37 points themselves during the second half.
Meny found multiple bright spots despite the close loss.
One was the continued development of sophomore forward Ethan Wiley.
Especially in the first half, his ability to rebound held the big men of Boonville at bay.
Sophomore guard Latrell James Lee was another. Meny admired his knack for cutting passing lanes on defense. He hit double digits in scoring in each game of the tournament as well, chipping in 20 in the final.
The Spartans will look to get back in the win column Tuesday when they go to Liberty High School in Wentzville.