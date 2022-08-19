Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge kick off the football season with a jamboree

Rock Bridge player Sebastian Lewis tries to block a Battle player on Friday, at Battle High School, in Columbia. Battle head coach Jonah Dubinski said today’s game was getting them ready for next week; the beginning of the football season.
Rock Bridge football coach Donnell Jones, left, and Tuf Borland watch the game between Rock Bridge and Hickman on Friday at Battle High School. “I think our kids adjusted well,” Rock Bridge coach Matthew Perkins said.
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge played at a jamboree on Friday at Battle High School. Each team had the chance to play against the other two teams. The game started at 7 p.m. with Battle competing against Rock Bridge. The three teams all had their fans cheering for them in the crowd. The teams will all play their first games of the regular season Friday.
Assistant Director of Photography, Summer 2022
Studying photojournalism and documentary
Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter
