centerpiece

Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge kick off the football season with a jamboree

Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge played at a jamboree on Friday at Battle High School. Each team had the chance to play against the other two teams. The game started at 7 p.m. with Battle competing against Rock Bridge. The three teams all had their fans cheering for them in the crowd. The teams will all play their first games of the regular season Friday.

Rock Bridge player Sebastian Lewis trys to block a Battle player

Rock Bridge player Sebastian Lewis tries to block a Battle player on Friday, at Battle High School, in Columbia. Battle head coach Jonah Dubinski said today’s game was getting them ready for next week; the beginning of the football season.
Rock Bridge football coach Donnell Jones, left, and Tuf Borland watch the game

Rock Bridge football coach Donnell Jones, left, and Tuf Borland watch the game between Rock Bridge and Hickman on Friday at Battle High School. “I think our kids adjusted well,” Rock Bridge coach Matthew Perkins said.
Hickman football fans cheer for the team

Hickman football fans cheer for the team on Friday at Battle High School. The jamboree started around 7 p.m. and all teams had fans cheering in the crowd.
Hickman football head coach Cedric Alvis talked to players after the game

Hickman coach Cedric Alvis talked to players after the game Friday at Battle High School. Alvis said today’s games were great and this was a good start.
