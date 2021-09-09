Coming off an emotional season-opening victory, Battle had its season come to a pause. A COVID-19 positive within the program forced a postponement before its Week 2 game against Capital City.
Now, Battle (1-0) will open CMAC play at home against Helias (1-1). A consistent powerhouse in the conference, the Crusaders are coming off a 14-0 season, including a Class 4 state championship.
How things turn out Friday night could determine who takes home the league championship. Here is how the teams shape up ahead of Week 3 of play.
Battle
While the Spartans were victorious Week 1, it was not pretty. It required a miracle 21-point comeback in the final eight minutes, capped off by a scoop and score by junior middle linebacker Rickie Dunn.
Coach Jonah Dubinski said after the game that improvement was needed. He’s optimistic about the progress made during practice, but he can’t make a proper assessment until game day.
“Oh yeah, we have made improvements,” he said. “Improvements in practice is cool, but it only matters one night a week, so we will see Friday.”
One of those improvements has to be limiting big plays. The Spartans gave up huge chunk plays on the ground and through the air in their opener. That’s something that Helias is going to be capable of exploiting after its offensive outburst against Hickman last week.
Offensively, junior quarterback Justin Goolsby looked good in practice Wednesday as he continues to adapt to a new offense. His consistency, after an up and down Week 1, is going to be vital for Battle to win.
Battle will be boosted by a full Spartans stadium for the first time since 2019. While the players are obviously excited for that, Dubinski is pumped to see it, too.
“We can’t wait to see the Battle faithful out in full force,” he said. “It will be my first time seeing it as a head coach, and I can’t wait.”
Helias
Helias is coming off a win in its conference opener against Hickman. It was a dominating performance for the Crusaders as they ran away with a 41-6 victory backed by a dominating defensive display.
They intercepted Hickman’s quarterback three times, returning one for a touchdown. The defense will be key against a Battle team that scored 36 points in its season opener and averaged over 30 points a game in 2020.
Led by junior quarterback Drew Miller, the Crusaders want to run the ball down the field using a rotation of backs. They did that to the tone of 242 yards against the Kewpies, dominating the line of scrimmage.
Dubinski knows the opponent this week poses a threat and addressed that Wednesday after practice.
“That’s a fast, physical football team coming here Friday,” he told his team. “You guys need to come prepared mentally and physically.”