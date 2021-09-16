Battle football's schedule has done it no favors to open the season. Jonah Dubinski’s team began the season squaring off against arguably its two toughest opponents in Fort Zumwalt North and Helias. A game canceled because of a COVID-19 positive cements that there’s been nothing easy about the first three weeks for the Spartans.
The same can be said for Hickman. The Kewpies opened up the season against Class 6 contender Francis Howell and followed that up with a blowout loss to the aforementioned Helias. They got into the win column in Week 4, though, with a dominant victory over Capital City.
Friday night, the two Columbia schools will compete at Battle High School as the Spartans try to grab their first Central Missouri Athletic Conference win of the season.
The Spartans (1-1, 0-1) are coming off a convincing loss to Helias. The Crusaders were able to run the ball successfully against Battle, while the Spartan offense struggled to create big plays.
Besides a 34-yard touchdown run by junior Rickie Dunn, Battle struggled to run the ball. This, combined with a big deficit, created balance problems on offense and put a lot of weight on the shoulders of quarterback Justin Goolsby. While he performed admirably, that workload is something the coaching staff is trying to avoid. Dubinski stressed adjustments from the coaching staff after Wednesday’s practice.
“Every week, we are going to make adjustments,” he said. “We take real pride in how we prepare for each opponent: offensively, defensively and on special teams.”
The Spartans will look to to defend the Hickman rushing attack like they did at the preseason jamboree. Battle dominated at the line of scrimmage, holding Hickman scoreless in 18 defensive plays.
Coming back from a loss is difficult at any level of sports, especially when the athletes are 17 and 18 years old. Still, Dubinski has been impressed with how his team has bounced back in practice this week.
“I think our practice today was the best we have had all season,” he said. “There’s always going to be stuff we can clean up from an execution standpoint, but I like the intensity I have seen.”
That intensity is going to be key Friday night if the Spartans want to continue their dominance of the Columbia high school football scene.
The Kewpies(1-2, 1-1), under coach Cedric Alvis, are coming off a dominant win over conference foe Capital City. It was the first game this fall in which the offense really found a rhythm.
Quarterback Colbin Clark had success throwing a touchdown after struggling the first two games. But, running back Deon Weston is the key. The Hickman star ran for 174 yards and a touchdown last Friday and has been the catalyst the whole season.
Success rushing the ball is going to be important for the Kewpies. Battle has struggled to stop the spread option attacks of its first two opponents, and if Hickman can emulate that success, it may have a fighting chance this week.