Brooke Nutter tossed seven innings of one-run ball in Battle’s 4-1 win over Fayette on Tuesday. She wasn’t throwing to her usual batterymate though. Freshman Jacei Roland filled in for the Spartans’ starting catcher, who was out with a concussion.
Roland had two plate appearances but no official at-bats. She drew a walk in the third inning and executed a bunt in the next inning to score the Spartans’ fourth run of the game.
“That’s her first-ever varsity game, and that squeeze bunt and the game she caught was great,” Battle coach Joe Henderson said.
Roland also threw out a baserunner attempting to swipe second base, although the Falcons were successful on their first two steal attempts.
“We have a philosophy that we’re gonna try to, we’re gonna run a lot against most people,” Fayette coach Mike James said. “We knew their starting catcher was out, so we thought we’d run until they threw us out once, and then they got us there at the end.”
The Spartans took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Chelsea Gleba’s single. The Falcons answered in the top of the fourth inning, scoring one on a single by Hannah Quint. Battle responded by scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, with two coming on Brooklyn Spillman’s triple to right field and one on Roland’s bunt.
Despite losing for the first time this season, James was able to find positives from the game.
“We’re not a big school, you know, we’re Class 2, so any time you play up you want to be competitive, and I thought our girls did that,” James said. “I mean we competed. Take away one error, take away one walk and that’s probably a 2-1 ballgame against a pretty good (Class 5) team.”
Battle viewed the matchup with the same mindset they would any other game, despite the difference in school size.
“They’ve got a Class 5 pitcher, so our takeaway was we had to come in and win that game,” Henderson said.