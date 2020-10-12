Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak was named SEC freshman of the week Monday morning.
The redshirt freshman made his second college start, against the defending national champion LSU Tigers, on Saturday. He threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-41 upset win over then-No. 17 LSU. He was named the starting quarterback after playing as the backup in Week 1 and Week 2.
Bazelak completed 29 of 34 passes, the highest completion percentage by an MU freshman in the team’s history and second-highest against a ranked opponent.
His 242.4 passer rating was the sixth-highest in Missouri history and the best in a conference game, besting Drew Lock’s 210.3 against Florida in 2018.
Missouri wide receiver enters transfer portal
Redshirt freshman Cjay Boone entered the transfer portal, an MU athletic department spokesperson confirmed.
He previously opted out of the 2020 season before Week 1 and was not on the team’s opening-week depth chart. The Parkway North graduate maintained his redshirt after not appearing in more than four games last season.
He was a three-star recruit out of high school and the No. 13 player in the state for the class of 2019, according to 247Sports.
Missouri to meet Florida at night in the Swamp
Missouri’s road matchup against Florida will be at 6 or 6:30 p.m. and either on ESPN or SEC Network, respectively, the league announced.
The determination for those networks and channels will be made after this upcoming Saturday’s slate of games. It will be the Tigers’ second game away from Columbia.