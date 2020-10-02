Other than sewing 97 “Mizzou 4 Change” patches onto the team’s road white jerseys ahead of its road trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, MU Director of Athletic Equipment Operations Mike Kurowski’s week hasn’t been much different from years past.
Equipment staff members have always worn gloves when handling gear to protect from other viruses, and now, like everyone else, they wear masks as well.
“We try to do everything we can to help the trainers out so that they don’t have to worry so much about sanitizing everything,” Kurowski said. “If we keep our stuff sanitized, we feel that we can help out and kind of control the spread of COVID, the flu or anything else.”
But preparation for the first road trip has not been so simple all around. From the time the team arrives at the Hilton hotel near the Knoxville airport Friday to when it leaves roughly one hour and 15 minutes following the game Saturday, the Missouri athletic department has constructed a plan to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s like a home game in that everything that you have to re-imagine for a home game, you’re doing the same thing on the road,” Nick Joos, deputy athletic director of communications, said.
Prior to the season, the Southeastern Conference changed its policy to administering three PCR tests, on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Joos said that the team will receive the results Friday morning, and if the results come back inconclusive, he thinks the tests likely would be rerun.
On the plane, Missouri’s traveling party will be limited to around 120 to 125 people, fewer than the usual 150. Seventy of those will be players, the maximum number a team can dress for a road game per SEC regulations. The rest will mostly consist of coaches, trainers, team doctors, support staff and sports information employees.
In a typical season, the radio crew, donors and additional staff would also travel with the team. And, although they ordinarily travel separately from players, neither Marching Mizzou nor the cheerleading team will make the trip to Knoxville.
One of the major changes on the plane involves the seating. Offensive play-callers Eliah Drinkwitz and Bush Hamdan will be spread far enough apart that if one develops symptoms, contact tracing won’t knock them both out for the game.
“There’s a limited amount of communication and high-fives and all the different things that you can do to build chemistry,” Drinkwitz said. “Football is a game of consistency and chemistry, and we haven’t had those.”
The same seating arrangements are true for defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and defensive backs coach David Gibbs and for players in the same position groups.
Additionally, all of the players who tested positive earlier in the year will be “in every other seat down the aisle rows.”
The middle seats will be empty where possible, and masks will be worn except while eating or drinking.
“It’s our first road trip, so we have to be very careful,” senior running back Larry Rountree III said. “We’re gonna be around flight attendants. We’re gonna be around different people in the hotel, so we’ve just got to be cautious with who we associate with at the hotel from when we get there and when we leave. We’re gonna have to learn to adapt to it.”
Although the team will stay at the same hotel as when it rolled over the Volunteers 50-17 in 2018, room assignments are done differently. Last weekend, MU stayed in a hotel in Columbia before the season opener. Players were given the same roommates they ordinarily live with in an attempt to limit prolonged exposure with new contacts.
Even then, Drinkwitz said from around 6:35 a.m. Friday until later that evening, he was getting updates on contact tracing.
In Knoxville, players won’t leave the hotel before the game, with the exception of going to the parking lot to stretch. In the past, they’ve been able to see their families in the lobby, but the program is trying to discourage that this year.
Team meals and other football-related activities are still being worked out with the hotel. However, Joos is confident that it will run smoothly because the Hilton has worked with them and other football teams in the past.
Even with all the offseason preparation, Drinkwitz is still unsure about what travel will bring. He spoke to a few coaches around the country about different issues they faced on the road.
But he noted they’ve dealt with COVID-19-related hurdles all offseason and that this is just another.
With an 11 a.m. kickoff, Missouri will leave for Neyland Stadium at 8:40 a.m. on five different buses. Ordinarily, the team utilizes three or four buses once on the ground, but this year, a maximum of approximately 22 people are allowed on one bus.
The usual sea of orange and white at Neyland, the fifth-largest college football stadium in the country, will be at 25% capacity, and 500 of the available tickets will belong to the visiting Tigers faithful. But no matter which team they support, fans will be required to wear their masks.