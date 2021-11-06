ATHENS, Ga. – After being forced by Missouri to punt on its first drive, Georgia kept its offense on the field with just over five minutes to go in the first quarter for fourth-and-6 from the MU 35 yard line.
Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett had only completed three passes for 40 yards up until that play. MU defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine almost picked him off on a pass intended for wide receiver Arian Smith on Georgia's first drive.
But Bennett nearly doubled his passing total as he converted the fourth down with a 35-yard touchdown connection to Smith that gave UGA the lead.
It was the beginning of a long day for Missouri's secondary, as Bennett racked up 252 passing yards on 13 passes, two for touchdowns. JT Daniels, who played the second half under center for UGA, finished with 82 yards.
"We were trying to stop the run, that’s what they do," MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "And when you do that you’re susceptible to the pass yards and credit them they made a couple really good plays and really good catches.”
Missouri lost 43-6 to No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) on the road at Sanford Stadium, but covered the spread for the first time this season. Georgia was a 39.5-point favorite.
The Tigers (4-5, 1-4) did not find the endzone the entire game as the Bulldogs held them to two field goals, one each in the first and fourth quarters. It was Missouri's first game under Drinkwitz where it did not score a touchdown.
The MU secondary did manage an interception during the third quarter, when Jaylon Carlies picked off Daniels. It was Carlies' fourth INT of the season, making him the eighth MU player to grab four interceptions in a season since 2000. He finished the game leading Missouri in tackles with 10 total, seven of which were solo.
“I just told (Carlies) before the game he belongs on that field," Drinkwitz said. "He’s a really special player, bright future, and this is his first year that he’s really played free safety, so he’s really growing and developing. I really like what his future is gonna be for us, really proud of him.”
While the Tigers' rush defense has been problematic this season, it managed to mostly hold its own against Georgia running backs Zamir White and James Cook. The Bulldogs ran for just 67 yards in the first half and 168 in the game, the least MU has allowed all season.
“I think we did a great job with stopping the run today," linebacker Chad Bailey said. "They got two really elusive backs that can get out and make some plays, but I think we did a good job with containment.”
It was wide receiver Kearis Jackson who kickstarted UGA's running game. Following a third-down conversion by Cook on Georgia's first drive of the second half, Jackson broke away for a 37-yard gain. It brought the Bulldogs to Missouri's 12 yard line. Bennett found Jermaine Burton close out the drive with a touchdown on the following play, pushing Georgia's lead to 33-3.
Georgia's defense held MU running back Tyler Badie to just 41 yards. Instead, it was quarterback Tyler Macon – who made his first collegiate start in the absence of an injured Connor Bazelak – leading the team's run game. Macon finished with 42 rushing yards and 74 yards through the air.
Perhaps one of the most shocking moments in Missouri's loss was the doink that ended Harrison Mevis' perfect kicking streak.
Brady Cook led the drive for the Tigers leading up to Mevis' miss. The redshirt freshman QB converted a fourth-and-9 to give MU four more plays, but the offense ended lost a yard on the next three plays combined. It set up a 48-yard attempt for Mevis that bounced off the left upright, snapping a streak of 20 consecutive made field goals.
Mevis made a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to finish the game 2 for 3.