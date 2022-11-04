Missouri made a significant investment Thursday afternoon when it inked defensive coordinator Blake Baker a contract extension that runs through the 2025 football season.

Recent open records requests by the Columbia Daily Tribune and St. Louis Post-Dispatch reveal the specific numbers. Baker's salary increases to $1.1 million for the 2023 season, $1.2 million for 2024 and $1.3 million for 2025. Those figures make Baker the highest-paid assistant coach in MU football history.

  Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism.

