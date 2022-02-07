Before a lack of light forced Round 2 of the FAU Paradise Invitational to come to a pause Monday, Brianne Bolden paced Missouri women’s golf to a second-round surge.
Bolden compiled six birdies and one bogey with one hole still to play in the second round before play was suspended for the day.
Bolden followed a 2-under 70 at Osprey Point Golf Club in Boca Raton, Florida, and is in possession of a tie for fourth on the individual leaderboard going into the final day of play Tuesday.
She trails individual leader Julia Lopez Ramirez of Mississippi State by six strokes, after the individual leader posted an opening-round 64 and is 5 under through 15 holes in Round 2.
Missouri sits fourth on the team leaderboard at 9 under, trailing the only three other SEC teams in the event — Mississippi State (20 under), Florida and Vanderbilt (18 under).
The Tigers posted 2-under 286 in their opening round and currently have the third-lowest second-round score going at 7 under.
Accompanying Bolden’s team-leading score, Emily Staples sits just two shots back at 5-under par and in a tie for eighth at the conclusion of play.
Staples shot 70 in the morning round and followed that up with four birdies and a single drop shot with one hole left to play in Round 2.
After shooting 72 in Round 1, Sophia Yoemans joined her teammates in the top 20 in Round 2.
Yoemans sits in a tie for 15th after reaching 3 under with two holes to play in her second round.
Noelle Beijer shot 74 in the morning and is 4 over through 17 holes in Round 2. Keagan Dunn is 11 over heading into Tuesday.
Round 2 will resume at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and will be followed immediately by the start of Round 3.