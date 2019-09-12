Friday night's matchup of Blair Oaks and Boonville will feature high-level football between two of mid-Missouri's undefeated squads. Boonville comes in 2-0 after impressive wins against Holden and Pleasant Hill. Blair Oaks' win streak stretches much further than the Pirates. The Falcons have not lost a game since 2017.
Blair Oaks has had good showings in the playoffs year after year for most of this decade, but its most impressive feat is that the Falcons have not lost a game in the regular season since 2014. The winning streak currently sits at 40 games, most of which were not close.
Because of this stretch and former quarterback Nolan Hair leading Blair Oaks to a state title last year, there are sky-high expectations on Dylan Hair, the younger brother of Nolan and the team's new starting quarterback.
Friday will be a new challenge for Hair as it will be the freshman's first away game of the season. While losing in the regular season isn't a modern concept for Blair Oaks, the freshman will need to step up and make plays in order to beat Boonville, which is coming off a momentum-building 20-point win at Holden. Boonville fans will be showing up early in anticipation of watching their Pirates finally end the Falcons' streak.