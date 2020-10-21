When Myles Brennan found Terrace Marshall Jr. down the sideline inside the 1-yard line with 44 seconds remaining in Missouri’s game against LSU on Oct. 10, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters gathered his defense.
What he saw from them in the huddle was unlike what he had seen from his defenses in the past.
“They said, ‘Coach we’re fine. We’ve got it,’” Walters said.
“The poise was the most surprising because we haven’t had that kind of poise in the past. It’s a testament to the culture here and also the experience that we have up front, specifically on our D-Line and a couple spots in the secondary.”
Having poise was one thing, but stopping the defending national champion from getting less than 3 feet was another.
Walters knew that as long as LSU lined up in 11 personnel, a formation that features three wide receivers, a running back and a tight end, he felt comfortable going with the same defensive scheme for each play.
44 seconds left, first-and-goal at the Missouri 1-yard line
Brennan lined up in shotgun, with running back Tyrion Davis-Price to his right. Davis-Price took the handoff, but linebacker Nick Bolton forced him to his right and tackled him with the help of safety Martez Manuel.
Bolton wore a green jersey in the week leading up to the LSU game because he was banged up. He finished with a game-high 11 tackles and three pass breakups.
“Pain is only temporary; winning is forever,” Bolton said after the game.
“That dude is a straight warrior,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said.
But with two timeouts and LSU knocking on the goal line, Drinkwitz faced a decision. Should he call one of his final two timeouts to give the Missouri offense a chance if LSU scored?
“Drink and I were on the headset, and he asked if I wanted to take a timeout,” Walters said. “After seeing the formation, I was like, ‘No, we’re perfect.’ And with the clock running down, that forced them to make decisions. If we would’ve took a timeout, that would have given them time to regroup and really get the play that they wanted to run in there. So kudos to Drink for having the feel for that as well and allowing us to be comfortable with what we had called for four downs on the 1-yard line.”
27 seconds left, second-and-goal from the Missouri 1-yard line
In an identical formation, LSU gave the ball to Davis-Price again, but defensive lineman Markell Utsey hit him in the backfield and Bolton and Manuel stopped him for no gain.
With the clock trickling down, LSU was forced to call its final timeout.
22 seconds left, third-and-goal from the Missouri 1-yard line
Out of the timeout, Marshall lined up behind the line of scrimmage in a tight flanker position to Brennan’s left. Walters didn’t recognize the formation from past film, but Bolton read the quick pass perfectly.
“I kind of assumed pre-snap that they were going to give him the ball some type of way, whether it be a pop pass, an out route or maybe try to get them on a flip or something like that,” Bolton said after the game. “Then I saw him fake inside and go back out, so I already knew automatically what it was.”
“That was just him being a headsy player,” Walters said.
20 seconds left, fourth-and-goal from the Missouri 1-yard line
On fourth down, Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe matched up against Marshall. Brennan rolled to his right and again fired to the receiver that had torched the Missouri secondary for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
Bledsoe anticipated a fade route, and he knew before the play that they were going to target Marshall.
“He put his foot in the ground and was able to get downhill,” Walters said. “That was important to get downhill down there, to cut off that horizontal relationship in between the defender and the receiver, and he was able to get his hands on the ball.”
The moment that followed was pure ecstasy on the Missouri sideline. Bledsoe sprinted to midfield, where his teammates joined him.
“I’ve never got shocked by lightning, but this is what it feels like,” defensive lineman Tre Williams said after the game.
The celebration resulted in two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, but the game was essentially over.
“Really happy for the kids and really happy for coach Drink and his first victory here at Faurot,” Walters said. “That was probably the biggest win I’ve had in my career here for sure.”