Faced with a dominant performance on the mound by Kickapoo's Anderson Underwood, Rock Bridge baseball had its senior night ruined by the visiting Chiefs in a 1-0 shutout Friday night. The senior pitcher went 5⅔ innings and struck out five Bruins on his way to earning the victory.
The game was a notable loss for a team that has been strong all season, boasting a 26-6 record going into Friday's matchup.
Rock Bridge is slated for its next game at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Fatima for its second-to-last contest of the regular season.
Battle girls soccer shuts out Wright City; Rock Bridge gets blanked
Battle girls soccer managed a 3-0 shutout victory over Wright City, going up early in the game and never looking back.
Just 13 minutes into the home game, junior Maliyah Miller scored on a pass from freshman Kamryn Greer, giving the Spartans an early lead they would never relinquish. Miller got another good shot later in the first half, and sophomore Alres Varela-Martinez ended up rebounding Miller's miss and putting Battle up 2-0 going into the locker room.
Battle will continue its season-ending homestand with a 6:30 p.m. matchup Monday against Capital City.
Rock Bridge couldn't get the same momentum as Battle, falling 3-0 against Cor Jesu Academy in their final home game of the season. The Bruins will close out the regular season with two road matchups, at 6:30 p.m. Monday against Rolla and 4 p.m.Wednesday against Nixa.