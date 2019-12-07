In one of the Bible’s most widely-known stories, the young shepherd David faces the giant Goliath. After a hard-fought battle, David defeats Goliath in an exciting and climatic victory.
At least in size, the Tolton boys basketball team faced its own Goliath on Saturday morning at Mizzou Arena in the form of the Mehlville Panthers and a game televised on ESPNU for any and all to see.
The Panthers held a clear size advantage, towering like giants over many of the Trailblazers. Mehlville seniors Dylan Branson (6-foot-5) and Lamontay Daughtery (6-7) utilized their extra inches to their advantage over Tolton junior guard Nate Schwartze (6-3) and senior guard Coban Porter (6-4). Even the Trailblazers' tallest, sophomore forward Jevon Porter (6-10), gave away size to Mehlville's 7-foot senior center Davion Bradford.
"Anytime you're playing against a 7-footer, you just have to play your best and give your best effort," Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. "I think Jevon did a heck of a job competing down low with (Bradford) and gave us everything he had every second he was on the floor."
While Mehlville’s height and aggressive defense proved a challenge for Tolton, the team responded with speed and precise ball control to even the playing field.
"We just kept throwing different bodies at them, and our guys did a heck of a job competing and trying to make it hard on them," Osborne said. "(Bradford) played really well, but he had to earn it, and that's all we ask from our guys. They did everything we asked them to."
After a back and forth first half, the two teams entered the third quarter tied 27-27. The Trailblazers then slowly pulled ahead of the Panthers in the third quarter and entered the fourth with a 54-46 lead.
Mehlville snapped back to attention in the fourth, however, increasing the level of pressure it placed on the ball and implementing a press-style defense against Tolton. Flustered, though not out of the game yet, the Trailblazers allowed the Panthers to once again tie the game.
With 14 seconds left on the clock, fans of both Tolton and Mehlville perched on the edge of their seats staring at the 67-67 score displayed on the screen. The two teams had just called back-to-back timeouts, and now Tolton was preparing to take the ball down the court.
With the clock ticking down, Porter pushed his way through a flurry of white and green jerseys to the basket. A sharp pass placed the ball in the hands of Schwartze, who put it up for the win.
The ball bounced off the outer rim and into the hands of a leaping Porter, who pushed it back through the net at the very last second.
"The most impressive thing was that Coban made the right basketball play," Osborne said. "Even in crunch time he stepped up ... Coban did the right thing and never gave up on the play. It was an extra-effort play, and he ended up getting the tip."
The sound of the buzzer was drowned out by the shouts of Tolton fans and players as the scoreboard blinked 69-67.
David defeated Goliath. The Trailblazers won.
"You may have a plan drawn up, but at the end of the day you want to put your guys in a position to be successful," Osborne said. "Anytime you put in the work that these young guys put in and get rewarded for it in the form of a victory is always a good thing."
For his performance, which included putting up 20 points and leading the team offensively, Porter was named the Gary Filbert MVP after the game. His younger brother, Jevon Porter, was also crucial in the win, recording 17 points and shooting 4 for 4 from three-point range.
Tolton will return to the court at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Blair Oaks.