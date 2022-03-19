Make no mistake about it, the format of a college football spring game benefits the offense. Often a battle of athleticism between wide receivers and cornerbacks while quarterbacks can’t be tackled, it’s difficult to take too much away from a glorified spring scrimmage.
While easy to focus on the Missouri offense, a unit that includes Luther Burden, two competing quarterbacks and transfer running back Nathaniel Peat among others, there were several defenders that made their mark in Saturday’s Missouri football spring game at Faurot Field.
In a game that finished 35-34, both Team Mizzou and Team Tigers’ secondaries ended the day with at least one interception. Team Mizzou’s interceptions came courtesy of defensive back Daylan Carnell, who started the afternoon with a pick-six and intercepted Tyler Macon again on the final play.
Team Tigers’ defensive back Joseph Charleston joined in on the fun early in the second quarter by intercepting quarterback Brady Cook’s pass — intended for Burden — in the end zone.
One of the bigger questions Saturday was how Team Tigers’ secondary would deal with the five-star Burden. While defenders traded off the task, defensive back Dreyden Norwood found himself on the receiver for a large chunk of the afternoon.
“Norwood was a transfer that we didn’t really know much about,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said during a press conference Tuesday. “He came in, inserted himself and got a ton of reps with the one’s. I see the struggle and I see the growth with him.”
While beaten a few times, including for a sideline grab and touchdown, Norwood also showcased some of the traits Drinkwitz and his staff are excited about. One such moment came late in the first quarter when Norwood battled Burden into the endzone and managed to stick an arm out to break up the pass.
In the trenches, Team Tigers’ Daniel Robledo and Johnny Walker Jr. provided a few nice moments in which they broke into the pocket. While unable to end plays with a well-earned sack, the pressure both provided was noticeable.
Where both team’s defenses struggled was in the open field. Both teams gave up lengthy gains, especially on run plays and short passes. Team Tigers, which played from behind all afternoon, struggled to keep pace when Team Mizzou went into a more up-tempo offense.
On the other end of the field, Team Mizzou struggled to contain receiver Dominic Lovett in space. The receiver single-handedly took his team down the field in two plays midway through the second quarter with a 62-yard catch-and-run in which he reversed the field followed by an 18-yard touchdown reception.
Only Team Mizzou’s defense faced a fourth-down situation, but Macon easily used his legs to pick up a three-yard, first-down gain. However, Team Mizzou also made the game’s most decisive defensive play, stopping Macon on an attempted two-point conversion try late in the game, which would have given Team Tigers a 36-35 advantage.
In a game format that heavily favored one side of the ball, the defenses didn’t receive much of a reprieve from the start. Of the 13 Missouri players who didn’t suit up, 11 of them were on the defense. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Martez Manuel, Jalani Williams and Tyrone Hopper were among those unable to play.
There’s only so much that can be taken away or read into when a quarterback can’t be sacked and defensive looks are about as vanilla as they can get. Still, a laid back scrimmage served its purpose. Both defenses showcased things and players to be excited about, while there’s still plenty to touch up over the summer.