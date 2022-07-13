Barney Sword Jr. is still running 5K races at age 91.
He’s also winning medals behind the support of his family.
“I came home one day during the Christmas season, and my wife and my daughter-in-law had gotten a Christmas tree…and it was decorated with about 40 of my running medals on it,” Sword said, remembering a surprise that occurred several years ago.
He was honored at the Carry the Torch event hosted by the Show-Me State Games on Wednesday. The torch run precedes the Show-Me State Games, which are scheduled to run July 22-31 in Columbia.
Sword first started his running record in 1984 along with some of his former coworkers from Truman Veterans’ Hospital. Since then, he has earned about 150 medals and has run roughly 200 races, 26 of them Show-Me State Games races.
Also honored Wednesday was Ava Fleury, a 14-year-old student who was recently recognized for getting a perfect score on her ACT exam and is also a celebrated figure skater. She has been skating since she was 5 years old and has participated in the Games for the past four years.
Dave Fox, the director of the games, announced that Sword and Fleury will be recognized for being inspirational. He added that they understand and fulfill the Show-Me State Games’ mission of health, fitness, family and fun.
As Sword and Fleury watched, a handful of Shelter Insurance employees ran from the fountain outside the company’s headquarters to nearby Shelter Gardens to drum up enthusiasm and publicity for the games.
“The torch run is about generating enthusiasm and excitement for the upcoming games,” said Mikayla Reed, a member of media relations for the games.
Fox added that the run is a great marketing tool, as it lets folks know that registration is open and creates awareness that the games kick off one week from Friday.
When the runners finished , they broke through a blue finish line ribbon.
Immediately following the run, Fox introduced Sword and Fleury , in addition to Randa Rawlins, CEO of Shelter Insurance and mayor Barbara Buffaloe to speak.
The event closed with a ceremony in which Fox, Sword, Fleury and Rawlins cut a bright yellow ribbon.
The torch run has been going on for 10 years with the partnership of Shelter Insurance and Show-Me State Games. It is the last run before the opening ceremony, which will take place at 7 p.m. on July 22 in Mizzou Arena.