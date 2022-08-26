 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Cattlemen Days Rodeo returns to Ashland after pandemic hiatus

Cattlemen Days Rodeo returns to Ashland after pandemic hiatus

On Friday and Saturday, cowboys and cowgirls from around the country will descend on the Cedar Valley Saddle Club in Ashland for the 44th Cattlemen Days Rodeo. The first since before the COVID-19 pandemic, this iteration of the Ashland tradition is expected to be the largest ever.

Cedar Valley Riders volunteers Mike Glascock, left, and Alan Bennett hang up siding along the Cattlemen Days Rodeo arena

Cedar Valley Riders volunteers Mike Glascock, left, and Alan Bennett hang siding Thursday along the Cattlemen Days Rodeo arena at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. “I was here in the inception,” Glascock said. “My dad was one of the founding members of this. It takes a lot of volunteers to put this on.”

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt an unexpected hit to the Cattlemen Days Rodeo, as pandemic-related cancellations ended a trend of record attendance. Starting in 2015, the rodeo set and broke attendance records annually, with the most recent event in 2019 drawing a crowd of roughly 7,400. Despite the pandemic closure, rodeo organizers expect the trend to continue, and this year’s rodeo will proceed as pre-pandemic rodeos once did, Rodeo Committee Chairman Bruce Glascock said.

A cow reaches for hay

A cow reaches for hay Thursday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. The Cattlemen Days Rodeo will feature a parade at 2 p.m. Saturday.
From left, Cade Morehead, 13, and Carter Gravel talk while filling up water buckets for the cattle

From left, Cade Morehead, 13, and Carter Gravel talk while filling up water buckets for the cattle Thursday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. The Cattlemen Days Rodeo will run from Friday to Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Cade and Carter drove for six hours from Bernard, Iowa, to help with the rodeo. “I help put the show on,” Morehead said.
Dewayne Martin, Cattlemen Days Rodeo committee member, hangs up a sign for the rodeo’s beer garden

Cattlemen Days Rodeo committee member Dewayne Martin hangs up a sign for the rodeo’s beer garden Thursday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. “I think the community needs it (the rodeo),” Martin said. “Both the cities and surrounding cities need it and can come out and have a good time.”
Cattle eat ahead of the Cattlemen Days Rodeo

Cattle eat ahead of the Cattlemen Days Rodeo on Thursday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. The event features live music, a parade and a beer garden in addition to the rodeo competitions.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying reporting and written journalism Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Staff Photographer, spring 2020 Studying Convergence: Photojournalism and Russian Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

Recommended for you