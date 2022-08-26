Cattlemen Days Rodeo returns to Ashland after pandemic hiatus

From left, Cade Morehead, 13, and Carter Gravel talk while filling up water buckets for the cattle Thursday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. The Cattlemen Days Rodeo will run from Friday to Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Cade and Carter drove for six hours from Bernard, Iowa, to help with the rodeo. “I help put the show on,” Morehead said.
Cedar Valley Riders volunteers Mike Glascock, left, and Alan Bennett hang siding Thursday along the Cattlemen Days Rodeo arena at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. “I was here in the inception,” Glascock said. “My dad was one of the founding members of this. It takes a lot of volunteers to put this on.”
Cattlemen Days Rodeo committee member Dewayne Martin hangs up a sign for the rodeo’s beer garden Thursday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. “I think the community needs it (the rodeo),” Martin said. “Both the cities and surrounding cities need it and can come out and have a good time.”
On Friday and Saturday, cowboys and cowgirls from around the country will descend on the Cedar Valley Saddle Club in Ashland for the 44th Cattlemen Days Rodeo. The first since before the COVID-19 pandemic, this iteration of the Ashland tradition is expected to be the largest ever.
The COVID-19 pandemic dealt an unexpected hit to the Cattlemen Days Rodeo, as pandemic-related cancellations ended a trend of record attendance. Starting in 2015, the rodeo set and broke attendance records annually, with the most recent event in 2019 drawing a crowd of roughly 7,400. Despite the pandemic closure, rodeo organizers expect the trend to continue, and this year’s rodeo will proceed as pre-pandemic rodeos once did, Rodeo Committee Chairman Bruce Glascock said.
This rodeo is one part of the larger Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) circuit, and riders from around the country will compete in nine events for cash prizes, Glascock said.
The Cattlemen Days Rodeo is just one stop of many on the PRCA’s Great Lakes Circuit. According to the Great Lakes Circuit website, the PRCA is “a nonprofit organization that recognizes the weekend or part-time rodeo cowboy.” The Great Lakes Circuit culminates in a “finals” to be held in Louisville, Ky., in November. Riders from more than 12 states will flock to Ashland, looking for a chance to bolster their chances of reaching the finals.
As for the women’s events, the Cattlemen Days Rodeo is also a part of the WPRA Great Lakes Circuit. While the men’s rodeo consists of the more traditional rodeo events, such as bull riding, bareback riding and steer wrestling, the women’s rodeo is made up of the breakaway (a single rider aims to catch a calf with her rope but not bring it down) and barrel (a single rider racing around a series of barrels) events. The largest prize of the weekend will come in the women’s breakaway roping event, with 35 contestants competing for a prize of approximately $15,000.
Spectators can expect two evenings of lively contests, tasty food and entertaining specialty acts. The concession stand will feature fan favorites like hot dogs, hamburgers and soda, along with a beer garden.
Cattlemen Days Rodeo Treasurer and Secretary Marcia Martin said the rodeo will also feature a parade beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at the rodeo arena on 1 Optimus Drive. The parade will run from the arena down into the heart of Ashland on East Broadway and back up to the arena. Anyone is welcome to participate in the parade, so long as they are lined up at the arena before start time.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with the rodeo events starting at 8 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a “Kiddie Roundup” starting at 6 p.m. where kids can rope dummy livestock and take on a bull riding simulator. In addition to the evening events, Saturday morning will feature a free “slack” event, where 15 of the 35 women’s breakaway roping contestants will compete. The slack will start at 9 a.m. and will likely last no more than an hour, Glascock said.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the gate for $15, or they can be purchased ahead of time for $13 at several locations around Columbia, Ashland and Jefferson City. Tickets for children ages 6-11 are $10, while children under the age of 5 get in free. Specific ticketing locations can be found on the Cattlemen Days Rodeo website.