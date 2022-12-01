No. 16 Columbia College volleyball won in four sets against No. 9 Viterbo — 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24 — in its second match of NAIA Tournament pool play Thursday in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
The Cougars’ offensive facilitator Luisa Ferreira had 54 assists. Allana Capella added 15 kills, and Abby Massengill had 14 kills.
Columbia finished 2-0 in pool play and claimed the top spot in Pool G to advance to the quarterfinals. The Cougars will face the winner of Pool B — either Jamestown (North Dakota) or College of Saint Mary (Nebraska) — at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Jamestown (North Dakota) faces College of Saint Mary (Nebraska) at 10 a.m. Friday.
CC women’s basketball gets second conference win
Columbia women’s basketball defeated Lyon 82-68 on the road.
The Cougars trailed 46-32 at the half but outscored Lyon 50-22 in the second half. Columbia is now 2-1 in American Midwest Conference play.
Lexi Miller shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range and 6-for-8 from the field, tallying 19 points. Columbia continues its road trip at 1 p.m. Saturday when it visits Central Baptist College.
Cougars remain undefeated in conference play
Columbia men’s basketball won on the road Thursday against Lyon 72-64.
Collin Parker made his presence felt, scoring 24 points on 67% shooting. The Cougars’ defense held Lyon to 42% shooting from the field and 23% from 3-point range.
Columbia College is now 2-0 in AMC play and will visit Central Baptist College at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
Stars blow out Trojans
Stephens College basketball defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 95-35 in a game that the Stars controlled from the start to earn their the sixth straight win.
Stephens (8-1) built a big lead in the opening minutes of the game, leading 20-3 at the end of the first quarter. Zaraya March scored 21 points with eight rebounds, and Marveen Ross scored 15 points. Brooke Peters and Allison Moore added 12 points each to pad the Stars’ victory.
The Stars also forced 33 turnovers on the defensive end, resulting in several fast break points.
Stephens next faces Quincy at 2 p.m. Sunday in Quincy, Illinois, in an exhibition game.