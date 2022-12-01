No. 16 Columbia College volleyball won in four sets against No. 9 Viterbo — 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24 — in its second match of NAIA Tournament pool play Thursday in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The Cougars’ offensive facilitator Luisa Ferreira had 54 assists. Allana Capella added 15 kills, and Abby Massengill had 14 kills.

