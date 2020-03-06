Desmond Funches had a chance to give Columbia College its second conference tournament upset win in three days.
Out of a Cougars timeout with the game tied at 71, Funches drove down the lane and missed a runner. Justin Shaw came down with the rebound, and forced up a desperation shot off of one foot at the buzzer that was well off the mark.
That was the chance the Cougars needed in a game of this sort. On the road against top-seeded Central Baptist in the American Midwest Conference Tournament, it was going to be difficult to come away with a victory. The two teams split the regular season series, with each team dominating at home. But this game was anything from that, with the Cougars ultimately falling 90-80 in overtime.
CC maintained a slim advantage for most of the first half and took a 39-33 lead into the locker room. Less than four minutes into the second half, the Mustangs knotted the score at 46.
The game remained within four points the rest of the second half, with the teams trading leads four different times. Funches gave CC the lead with two of his 19 points with 38 seconds remaining. Tedric Wolfe, the Mustangs' leading scorer Friday, answered on the next possession.
Justin Shaw was also big for the Cougars, totaling 22 points on 10 of 14 shooting.
In overtime, Central Baptist's offense was too much for the Cougars to overcome. The Mustangs shot 7-for-9 from the field and hit all six of their free throws to hang on for the 10-point win.
The Cougars season came to a close with their final record standing at 20-12.