Central Methodist University announced a nine game condensed schedule Tuesday that runs from Sept. 12 to Nov. 14. 

The Eagles kick off the season at home against Grand View on Sept. 12 in Fayette.  They have five away games and four home games on the schedule, with the season ending against MidAmerica Nazarene for Senior Day Nov. 14 in Fayette.

Missouri track and field signs three athletes

Missouri track and field added to its roster early this week by signing one athlete Monday and two on Tuesday. 

The team announced the addition of incoming graduate transfer Nathan Hall Monday. Hall was a four-time national championship qualifier in cross country at Division II Southern Indiana and was a Great Lakes Valley Conference champion in the 3,000 meter steeplechase. 

Mira Baccile and Rece Rowan each signed Tuesday. Rowan graduated from Pine Creek in Colorado Springs this spring and is ranked 28th in the country in the discus. Baccile graduated from Dowling Catholic in Des Moines, Iowa and was a Drake Relays champion in the 4x100 hurdle relay in 2018.

