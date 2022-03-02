 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central Missouri high schools battle in the girls semifinals

The Blair Oaks High School girls basketball team played against Southern Missouri High School in a semi-final round on March 2, 2022, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. Southern Missouri took the win with a final score of 56-47.

Similarly, Fatima High School and Helias High School played head-to-head against each other in the girls basketball semi-final game at Blair Oaks High School. Fatima fell to Helias with a score of 24-47.

Emilee Dehaas attempts to block Autumn Tax

Blair Oaks sophomore Autumn Tax, center, goes for a layup on Wednesday at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. The Falcons lost the semifinal game against Southern Boone 56-47.
The Southern Boone team discusses plays during a timeout

The Southern Boone team discusses plays during a timeout on Wednesday at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. Southern Boone won the game 56-47 and will advance to the next round of playoffs.
Lauren Strange shoots the ball

Blair Oaks’ Lauren Strange shoots a 3-pointer during halftime warmups on Wednesday at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville.
Mallory Fick and Grace Boessen attempt to block Mariah Prince

Blair Oaks seniors Mallory Fick and Grace Boessen guard Southern Boone senior Mariah Prince on Wednesday at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville.
Ava Morris tries to steal the ball

Fatima junior Ellie Brune drives past Helias sophomore Ava Morris on Wednesday at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville.
The Fatima High School team strategizes

The Fatima team strategizes before their game against Helias on Wednesday at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. The Helias Crusaders beat the Fatima Comets 47-24.
Alli Robertson tries to block Claire Manns

Fatima High School player Alli Robertson tries to block Helias High School player Claire Manns on Wednesday at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville.
Senior Gabrielle Bad dribbles the ball

Helias senior Gabrielle Bad pushes past the Fatima Comets on Wednesday at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. The game was held on the evening of Ash Wednesday, and many players from Helias Catholic played with crosses marked on their foreheads.
The Fatima High School spirit section reacts

The Fatima High School spirit section reacts to a referee’s call against the Comets on Wednesday at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you