Central Missouri high schools battle in the girls semifinals

Helias senior Gabrielle Bad pushes past the Fatima Comets on Wednesday at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. The game was held on the evening of Ash Wednesday, and many players from Helias Catholic played with crosses marked on their foreheads.
The Blair Oaks High School girls basketball team played against Southern Missouri High School in a semi-final round on March 2, 2022, at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. Southern Missouri took the win with a final score of 56-47.
Similarly, Fatima High School and Helias High School played head-to-head against each other in the girls basketball semi-final game at Blair Oaks High School. Fatima fell to Helias with a score of 24-47.