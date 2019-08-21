Hickman High School quarterback Jevean Brown attempts to evade Battle High School's Aaron Basden (copy)

Friday marks the first time the local high schools will touch the football field in a competitive capacity, as the annual football Jamborees take place.

Rock Bridge will host Battle, Hickman and Jefferson City in a series of friendly exhibitions starting at 7 p.m. Tolton will travel to California R-1 High School for its Jamboree against the Pintos and Marshall, also starting at 7 p.m.

Rock Bridge is coming off a district championship loss last November, finishing with a 9-3 record. The Bruins are beginning the 2019 season looking to replace star running back Nate Peat, now at Stanford.

Battle finished with an 8-5 record and looks to push its district championship victory streak to six under new head coach Atiyyah Ellison. Ellison was an assistant to former coach Justin Conyers and will attempt to keep the winning culture to which the Spartans are accustomed to.

Hickman finished with a 2-8 record in coach Cedric Alvis’ first year. The Kewpies will have quarterback Jevean Brown back after his season ended early with a broken clavicle.

Tolton finished with a 4-7 record and, like Battle, will also have a new head coach this season. Michael Egnew will take over the Trailblazers and will bring a new look to a team that hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2015.

Rock Bridge is located at 4303 S. Providence Road. California R-1 High School is at 1501 W. Buchanan Street in California, Mo.

