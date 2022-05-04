When the Rock Bridge and Hickman girls soccer teams square off each season, the rivalry between two schools just five miles apart takes on a different name: the Anna Alioto Memorial Classic.
The rivalry is still intact, but for roughly 80 minutes both teams play for Alioto, a former Bruins soccer player who passed away in 2013 after she suffered an epileptic seizure and drowned during a swimming workout at Northern Michigan University.
In the ninth-annual memorial game Wednesday, the Bruins netted two goals and kept another clean sheet as they took down the Kewpies 2-0 in their penultimate home game of the 2022 regular season.
“Sometimes (a game is) pretty and sometimes it’s not,” Bruins coach Scott Wittenborn said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s pretty or not, they found a way to attack the ball and find a couple of goals.”
While close and competitive on the field, the night’s highlight came after the match when both teams got together to take a picture commemorating the event.
“It just reminds me that these kids grew up together and are all close friends,” Wittenborn said. “I think you get rivalry games where you see a lot of animosity and kids getting into it with each other, but here you see the girls are friends and supporting one another.”
Because of the two schools’ proximity to one another, it’s not uncommon for those on either team to have played together at one point growing up. Many still do suit up on the same club team during the high school offseason. Those relationships make it easy for players on both sides to come together for moments such as Wednesday night.
“It’s kind of weird going against your teammate you had in the summer,” goalkeeper Kaiden Schnake said. “This is a game to remember a player we’ve lost and that we’ve all been one team at one point, even though we have to face one another.”
On the field, Hickman frustrated the hosts for the game’s first half hour until, with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Rock Bridge broke through. After receiving the ball on the right side of the field, Kayla Juengermann took a few touches before making a low, curving cross into the path of Izzy Cole, who fired the ball into the net at the back post.
But even after Cole’s opening goal, the Kewpies continued to hang around. Each promising window of opportunity the Bruins’ offense generated was quickly closed by a defender.
“I was really impressed with Hickman,” Wittenborn said, “just with how short-handed they are with injuries and how their girls fought.”
Rock Bridge finally found its insurance goal with just under 12 minutes to go, courtesy of Leah Jenne who headed Kylar Serio’s corner kick home to give the hosts a 2-0 advantage. From there, the Bruins went on to keep their eighth clean sheet of the season and pick up their 13th win.
“Our defense really helps, and our midfielders are always back to help out,” Schnake said. “That’s really helpful because we’re all a unit and it’s never like someone’s not picking up their weight. That can really frustrate teams because they can’t find a weak point.”
Wednesday night’s win marked the first of two consecutive Bruins home games to close out the regular-season home slate. On Friday, they take on Cor Jesu, a historically formidable opponent who defeated Rock Bridge 5-0 a season ago.
While a definite challenge, Friday’s match provides the high-flying Bruins with a necessary test as well as a final opportunity to make last-minute adjustments ahead of the rapidly approaching playoffs.
“Varying our attack is our big focal point right now,” Wittenborn said. “Sometimes we become very one dimensional where in one game we send everything over the top while in others we will possess and not go at speed.”
Making those minor tweaks will be key, but on Wednesday the focus was on Aliota and what she meant to the Columbia community. The game itself, a 2-0 Rock Bridge win on a damp night in Columbia, took a back seat.