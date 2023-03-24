Missouri held its Pro Day on Friday, where the Columbia Missourian was told roughly 26 NFL teams watched six Tigers go through testing and drills for the upcoming NFL draft in Kansas City.
Missouri’s top draft prospect, defensive end Isaiah McGuire, opted not to run the 40-yard dash. Five players did, clocking in at the following unoffocial times: 4.83 seconds for receiver Barrett Banister, 4.75 for tight end Kibet Chepyator, 4.66 for defensive end DJ Coleman, 5.05 for long snapper Jake Hoffman and 4.51 for safety Martez Manuel.
MU did not issue official results.
“Today, I proved my point that I got decent speed,” Coleman said. “It ain’t all that, but it’s okay.”
Manuel's 4.51, if that’s what teams timed him at, would put him in the top 10 for safeties at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. He felt like he was even faster on his second trial, but he felt something pop in his quad and had to pull up.
Manuel did not participate in agility drills, but he took part in positional drills toward the end of the workout.
“Sometimes, that’s just the way life goes,” Manuel said. “It’s just not all in one day. I’m very happy with today, man. Very proud of myself that I decided to keep fighting.”
Each non-specialist did positional drills, with Miami transfer quarterback Jake Garcia throwing to Banister and Chepyator.
In the other tests, the Missourian timed McGuire, Coleman and Banister in the three-cone drill at 7.39, 7.43 and 7.20, respectively. McGuire’s unofficial time was the same time he posted in Indianapolis.
“I came out and executed what I needed to execute, as well as cheer(ing) on my teammates that had a much heavier day on the legs than I did,” McGuire said.
MU made two test results from the closed-to-media portion of the workout available to the public. First, Manuel’s vertical jump measured at 34.5 inches, and his broad jump measured at 10.1.
Coleman’s most impressive number was the 27 reps he did on the bench press. That would have been tied for fifth among all defensive ends at the Combine with Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore, a projected first or second-round pick.
“It felt really good to be back beside my boy Isaiah,” Coleman said. “We’ve been on the same path, but just like, different journeys.”
The NFL Draft begins April 27 and runs through April 29.