Columbia College sports will play slightly abbreviated conference schedules this fall while shifting almost all nonconference competition to the spring, the school announced in a release Tuesday morning.
The decision comes after the American Midwest Conference announced a plan to return to action in the fall, while the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics moved its championships to the spring.
Columbia College men’s and women’s soccer — both defending AMC Tournament champions — will start their respective seasons at home Sept. 12 against Bellevue University. The men’s team will play eight fall games while the women’s team will feature in nine.
"As we prepare for our student-athletes to arrive at the end of this week, we are enthusiastic about seeing our groups back out on the field," John Klein, who coaches both the men's and women's teams, said in the release. "The season will certainly look different, but we are optimistic that we can once again enjoy the sport we all love. In the spring we hope to build a nonconference schedule that will prepare us for national tournament play.”
The volleyball team will start its season on the road in a triple-header against MidAmerica Nazarene University and Tabor College on Sept. 9. The Cougars went 29-6 in 2019-20.
Men’s and women’s cross country will each compete in four meets this fall; golf will have three events. Only essential personnel will be allowed at competitions of any sport.
Per the AMC’s return to play protocols, players will be screened for COVID-19 on any day when the team gathers, whether that be for a game, practice or meeting.
Stephens College, also a member of the AMC, has released its soccer and volleyball schedules. Both include nonconference matchups. The athletic department hasn’t given any indication it will schedule more regular season games in the spring.