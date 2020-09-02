Columbia College‘s men’s cross country has won the last six American Midwest Conference titles. The women’s team has the last three. Both teams enter the season ranked No. 1 in the AMC coaches’ poll.
Continuing the streaks, however, might not be easy this year. In a world flipped upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cougars now have to deal with factors beyond who crosses the finish line first.
“I think the issue is going to be this year is it may not be about the team that’s the best or most fit,” coach Tracy Jex said. “It might be the team that’s the most healthy, that hasn’t had anybody in quarantine or hasn’t had anybody that’s gotten COVID-19, that has a shot at making it to nationals.”
The teams’ first official practice is Sept. 3, about four weeks later than usual. This leaves just over two weeks to prepare for their first meet of the season, the Larry Young Invitational on Sept. 19, in Columbia. The lack of organized practice doesn’t have the same effect in cross country that it might in a less individualistic sport. All the runners have been working out on their own and maintaining communication with Jex and assistant coach Daniel Radkowiec.
“A lot of them worked really hard over the summer break and things like that, so the only thing that it really changes is that the scope of our workouts will change a little bit with Coach Radkowiec and myself,” Jex said. “(We) want to tweak things a little different since we don’t have as much time to get ready for our season. But honestly, for the most part, we just don’t know what effect it might have on our season, on our team because we’ve never done this before, but we’ll have to see.”
Two-time defending AMC runner of the year Brianna Haller is back for the women, along with all-conference selections Grace Brinkman and Mikayla Sehlmeyer. Sehlmeyer was a revelation in 2019, emerging as one of the Cougars’ top runners in just her second year running distance. She had been a triple jumper before.
“We kind of converted her into a distance runner, and so we’re looking for her to take some giant leaps this year as she kind of just progresses toward being a distance runner for longer,” Jex said. “And she’ll just get better as she has trained more consistently over the last couple years than she did before when she was a triple jumper.”
The men are led by junior Alexander Dukes, the only All-American in 2019 on either team. The Mexico, Missouri, native finished first in the AMC Championships and 27th out of 335 runners in the 8 km race at the NAIA National Championships.
“There was something that we kind of thought he might be able to do, and we were super excited he did it,” Jex said. “We know how good Alex was in high school and how good he’s been in the last couple years. We expected him to do very well last year in nationals and he did. So not a surprise at all. He’s a very talented runner and looking forward to him taking more steps this year.”
Even with everything that’s happened in the world, there will be some semblance of normalcy when the season begins Sept. 19. Cross country will be back in the AMC, and like so many years before, Columbia College will be the frontrunner.
“I think that Columbia College, we always have a target on our back,” Jex said. “Everyone wants to beat us. We talk about that a lot, that everyone wants to beat Columbia College, and everyone wants to beat someone from Columbia College … We know that, and our team knows that, and they work really hard to make sure that people don’t get that target.”