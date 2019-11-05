Columbia College men's basketball won for the first time this season Tuesday, defeating No. 20 Central Methodist 82-73.
The only time Columbia College trailed was in the first 73 seconds of the game. Christian Soderholm got the Eagles on the board with a 2-point shot 15 seconds into the game.
It would take Columbia nearly a minute to respond to Central Methodist's basket, but once Braden Wendel nailed a 3-pointer to the take the lead, the Cougars would never look back.
While Central Methodist shot 45.3% from the floor, it was held to just 15.7% from behind the arc. CC shot 47.3%, but it was much better from the 3-point line connecting on 37.1% of its shots.
The Cougars also took 16 more 3-pointers than the Eagles. They weren't afraid to let it fly from deep and the threat of them making it made it tough for Central Methodist's defense.
Central Methodist led in bench scoring, points scored in the paint, second-chance points, points off turnovers and even made more shots than Columbia, but 3's are worth more than two's and that was the difference in Tuesday's game.
Leading CC in scoring was Casius Bell, Jr., who finished the game with 22 points on six of nine shooting from the field.
The Cougars improve to 1-2 on the season and their next game is an exhibition at 7 p.m. Thursday against Westminister College at home.