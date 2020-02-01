With Columbia College leading 61-56 over Park University with five minutes left, Justin Shaw started to feel it.
He drained the first of two 3-pointers down the stretch that lifted the Cougars (15-8, 10-5 AMC) to a 77-64 victory over the Pirates (15-5, 10-5 AMC). He finished with a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds.
The win marked a regular season sweep over the Pirates who received 15 votes in the latest Top 25 Coaches Poll.
“He has that confidence to his game, that swagger to his game,” senior Desmond Funches said. “He never gets down, he stays consistent.”
The Cougars pulled ahead 10-0 early, causing Park to use an early timeout. After the timeout, CC continued its run and led by as many as 15 in the first half.
“I thought our defense was really dialed in from the start,” coach Tomas Brock said.
But the Pirates quickly cut into the lead, and a buzzer-beating 3 by Shahadah Camp chipped the lead to six. In the second half, Park tied the game twice, but Columbia College never trailed. The Cougars responded with a run of their own every time the Pirates closed the gap.
“(The quick start) proved to be an important stretch because they kinda battled back into it, which we knew they would,” Brock said. “They weren’t gonna go away easy. So I was proud of how our team responded when they made runs.”
The defense was key for the Cougars in the victory. CC forced 21 Pirate turnovers, and Funches had a team-high six steals to go along with 17 points.
“Our defense was superb tonight,” Funches said. “We just followed coaches plans and kept it moving with the defense and getting steals and getting out in transition.”
The Cougars host Williams Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home.