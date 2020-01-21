Despite winning its fifth consecutive game, Columbia College wasn’t at its best in its 73-50 win over Stephens.
CC (15-3, 11-1 AMC) got offense from both its starters and its bench to get out to a 24-13 lead in an opening quarter in which eight players were on the scoreboard.
The Stars (5-12, 1-11 AMC) never cut the lead to single digits, but they also never let the game get out of hand.
“I didn’t think we had very good energy tonight,” Cougars coach Taylor Possail said. “I didn’t think we were very focused, very sharp. You get the win. I just expect more from our group than what I saw tonight.”
CC shot 20% from the 3-point line, just over 50% from the foul line and turned the ball over 20 times.
The difference in the game was the Cougars’ size. They outrebounded the Stars 55-35 and had 26 offensive boards. That size and length also contributed to 25 Stephens turnovers.
“When a team’s that good and you give them extra possessions by not getting the first rebound, not getting the first loose ball, they’re gonna capitalize,” Stephens coach Joshua Steffen said.
CC got early production from Bria Jones off the bench. She had a team-high eight first half points on 3-for-6 shooting.
“Bria, actually this whole entire year, her confidence has grown,” senior guard Jordan Alford said. “She’s been knocking shots down. If she can stay confident, knocking shots down, coming off the bench we’re gonna be really tough.”
In the second quarter, Alford knocked down a 3-pointer and had two assists as part of a 9-0 run by the Cougars. Despite scoring three points, nine fewer than her season average, Possail said her impact went beyond scoring.
“Whether it’s scoring or not, I think that’s just one of those areas where she is a true point guard,” Possail said. “She doesn’t have to have 20 points to lead our team.”
Alford finished with six rebounds, three assists and a team-high 27 minutes.
“I wasn’t scoring tonight so I know I need to help my team in other ways,” Alford said.
Forward Raegan Wieser found her groove in the second half with nine of her team-high 15 points coming in the third quarter. She also grabbed a game-high five offensive rebounds.
“Thank God for Raegan Wieser tonight,” Possail said. “I think she was the kid that really won us the game. She brought it.”
Columbia College will play Harris-Stowe State University at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis.