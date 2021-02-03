Columbia College volleyball fell seven spots to No. 25 in the latest National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics women's volleyball coaches' Top 25 poll, the conference announced Wednesday.
The Cougars (10-3, 4-1 American Midwest Conference) were ranked No. 18 in the previous NAIA poll Dec. 12, 2019. Seven previously unranked teams moved ahead of the Cougars in the updated poll.
Columbia is the second highest ranked team in the AMC, behind only No. 5 Missouri Baptist who is 10-1 on the season and 6-0 in conference play. No other AMC teams received votes.
The Cougars are yet to finalize their spring schedule, but have announced that their next appearance on the court will be a doubleheader against Grand View (Iowa) and Missouri Baptist on Feb. 19 in St. Louis.