Columbia College women’s golf used a strong second round to win the William Woods Spring Invite on Tuesday at Tanglewood Golf Club in Fulton. It was the second tournament win of the season for the Cougars.
Columbia entered the day in second place but used a 25-over 313 on Day 2, the best score of the tournament, to surpass William Woods for the win. The Cougars finished 57-over 633, edging out William Woods which finished at 634.
Haleigh Berrey led the way for Columbia, shooting 4-over 76 to give her a final score of 9-over 153 and sole possession of fourth place. Close behind was Emily Strunck who shot 77 for a total score of 156 and fifth place. Cassidy McAlpine finished just behind both in sixth place after shooting a 76 for a total of 157.
The Owls fielded the individual champion, Maria Zrodowska, who closed with a tournament-low 72 to win by one stroke at 6 over.
Carson Hall, who competed as an individual, shot 86 for a total of 168 which placed her in a tie for 15th. Lillian Knipfel was right behind after also shooting 86 for a total of 169 and placing her in 17th. Sydney Willingham placed 21st after shooting an 84 for a final score of 171.
Columbia’s next contest is scheduled for April 11 in Cherokee Village, Arkansas, for the WBU Spring Classic.
CC men’s golf takes fifth in Fulton
Columbia’s men’s team placed fifth and ninth in the William Woods Spring Invite. The men’s A team finished the first round in a tie for second, but shot a 21-over 309 in the final round, dropping the Cougars to fifth.
Columbia’s “A” team finished with a 30-over 606 while the “B” team finished with a 636, the best finish out of the three “B” teams in the tournament.
William Woods took home the title after combining to shoot 2 under in the final round. The Owls finished the event with 583 — 11 strokes ahead of John A. Logan in second place.
Cameron VanLeer had the top finish in the tournament for Columbia. After finishing tied for the lead after 18 holes, Vanleer shot 3-over 75 in the second round for an overall score of 2-over 146 and a tie for fourth.
William Woods’ Logan Smith won the individual title at 4 under for the event.
Kanon Kendrick and Pedro Marchioni also fared well in the tournament. Kendrick shot 74 on Day 2 and finished with a total of 149, good enough for 10th. Marchioni shot 73 and finished with a final score of 150 which placed him in a tie for 13th.
The Cougars’ next tournament will be Monday in Hutchinson, Kansas in the first day of the Prairie Dunes Collegiate.