Columbia College women’s soccer dropped a defensive battle in overtime, 1-0 as No. 11 Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Laura Maria scored in the 98th minute.
Maria peppered six shots at the net, three on goal including the game-winner as the Cougars fell to 2-2.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Columbia College women’s soccer dropped a defensive battle in overtime, 1-0 as No. 11 Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Laura Maria scored in the 98th minute.
Maria peppered six shots at the net, three on goal including the game-winner as the Cougars fell to 2-2.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.