Maddy Schrader

Maddy Schrader

Columbia College's Maddy Schrader grew up watching Columbia women's soccer. Now a junior, Schrader is an important part of the Cougars' team, scoring 12 goals and recording two assists in two seasons. She graduated from Battle in 2019 and transferred after her second year from Maryville University. 

While at Battle, she scored 91 career goals and dished out 35 assists in three years. She was a three-time All-District and All-Region honoree and also earned an honorable mention for All-State honors.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you