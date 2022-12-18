Columbia College's Maddy Schrader grew up watching Columbia women's soccer. Now a junior, Schrader is an important part of the Cougars' team, scoring 12 goals and recording two assists in two seasons. She graduated from Battle in 2019 and transferred after her second year from Maryville University.
While at Battle, she scored 91 career goals and dished out 35 assists in three years. She was a three-time All-District and All-Region honoree and also earned an honorable mention for All-State honors.
Back on October 19th, Columbia played Stephens College at Battle, in which it dominated Stephens in a 7-0 victory. This was a game and a moment that brought back memories Schrader has always cherished.
"I loved my time at Battle, my coaches, and my teammates," Schrader said. "It feels like home, so I'm so grateful I had the opportunity to play there again."
She talked about finding a love for soccer.
"My dad has influenced me so much," Schrader said. "My dad and I really bonded over soccer, and he always supports me and is there for me. We analyze, share thoughts, and have gotten to do so much together surrounding soccer."
Her father — Mike Schrader — reflected on what it means to be such a big part of Maddy's love and passion for soccer.
"The first thought that popped in my mind was, I am so blessed and honored," he said. "I encouraged her and when she was very young, helped her understand what it takes to be a successful athlete and a successful person they both intertwined."
He also reflected on what he loves most about Maddy and who she is as an individual.
"When she is playing, I love her calmness and technical ability," Mike said. "The ball seems glued to her feet. Anyone who watches her can recognize how hard she works because of her great touch. She only knows how to play one way and that is with maximum effort."
She is quiet, but leads by example and is always kind to everyone around her. The same traits she displays as a soccer player are mirrored in her as a daughter."
Maddy stated that she is excited to be a part of this team next fall for her senior year.
"It's been great playing for this team. Our team works hard and brings good energy to the games."