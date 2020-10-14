As Missouri Valley midfielder Julio Otto Marge beat Columbia goalkeeper Liam Gibbs to tie the game in the second half Wednesday night, the pendulum of momentum in the already emotional contest swung firmly to the Vikings' side.
It remained there for exactly 32 seconds.
Columbia forward Joey Spotanski took advantage of a defensive miscue to bang home the tie breaking goal almost immediately after the ensuing kickoff. The junior added a penalty kick shortly after to seal the game as the Cougars (5-1, 4-0 American Midwest Conference) took down Missouri Valley (7-2-1, 6-1-1 Heart Conference) 3-1.
"That was everything," junior defender Jackson Schurm said. "They had all the momentum and they were coming at us. They were gonna press us and we were gonna be a bit nervous. But as soon as he got the back straight away, it was back on them again, and we were pressing them, and we were gonna be all over them. We got the result we wanted probably because of that goal."
With 15 minutes left in the first half, Missouri Valley sophomore Kainan Dos Santos lofted a long pass down the middle of the field and into the box. Gibbs leapt up to catch the ball and took an elbow from midfielder Luka Gluscevic on his way back to the ground. Gibbs took exception and gave Gluscevic a sharp two-handed shove. Teammates from both teams quickly pulled the two away from each other, and both were issued yellow cards.
"That's a rivalry," midfielder Aaron Noel said. "They're not very far from here. It's always been dicey between two of us."
It was the first of several extracurricular activities throughout the game. In the second half, Viking forward Dominic Newton was issued a red card after a collision with Noel, setting off another — this time mostly verbal — squabble.
Noel supplied the first goal. Sophomore forward Nick Brandt fired a lengthy pass from the right side near midfield. Parker Moon tapped the ball right in front of the net over to an open Noel to put the Cougars on the board.
"It was very exciting," Noel said. "It's an important game against one of the best teams in the country. It's always been a tough opponent, so at that point I'm really excited. We're ready to win at that point."
Compared to previous games that have seen the Cougars dominate the possession battle, Missouri Valley got a reasonable amount of pressure on the Cougar net. The Vikings had 14 shots, six of them on net, and had three straight corner kicks at one point in the first half.
But Gibbs and the Columbia defense stood tall in the biggest moments all night, deflecting shots and keeping the Vikings at bay.
"We'd seen enough video where they get behind other teams in breakaway fashion, so try to keep everybody in front of us, make it difficult to score," Columbia coach John Klein said. "They did have a lot of chances. I believe we were outshot in the contest, but we don't concede anything easy."
The Vikings' offensive onslaught wasn't the only thing the Cougars needed to handle. Throughout the game, even as the conflicts escalated, keeping a cool head was always a priority for Columbia. Even when there was shoving after whistles, the voices of reason consistently came through for the Cougars in the form of teammates pulling each other away from the scrum.
"That was the hardest part of it," Noel said. "Because naturally, when guys (are) coming at you like that, you respond. You want to hit back or you want to argue back, so luckily we have teammates who are focused. So if the other team's involved in a situation, they try their best not to make you react. So that's what helped us."