FOX Sports Midwest is undergoing a re-branding effective Wednesday. Midwestern sports fans will now find their favorite teams playing on Bally Sports Midwest.
A news release from Bally Sports Midwest states the re-branding will not change any channel numbers. The channels FOX Sports Midwest would usually be found — 32 for Mediacom, 647 for DIRECTV, 418 for Dish Network, 37 for Charter/Spectrum and 748 for CenturyLink — are all the same.
If two teams play at the same time, viewers can find both games airing in parallel on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Midwest Plus, according to the release.
Fans will also see no change in the team of announcers they’re used to, and all their favorite teams will still be getting coverage.
The biggest differences will be the look and sound of regional sports broadcasts. Coverage will feature new graphics, pre- and post-game sets and music, the release stated.
Bally Sports Midwest will mark the re-branding at 10 a.m. Thursday, with an opening day program leading up to the Cardinals and Royals games at 3 p.m. The Cardinals game will air on the main channel while the Royals game airs on the Plus channel.