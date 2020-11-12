After nearly a monthlong layoff, Columbia volleyball beat Harris-Stowe State on Oct. 19. It was an easy win against a low-quality opponent, but Columbia coach Allison Jones-Olson had her focus somewhere else after the game.
She was thinking about the match a few days later against in-state rival Missouri Baptist.
That match was pushed back because of coronavirus issues and moved to Thursday to set up a late-season clash between two American Midwest Conference heavyweights.
The anticipation behind the match came and went with a thud, as MBU swept Columbia to close out the season.
Columbia’s best chance at making the match competitive came in the second set. The Cougars nearly erased an eight-point deficit and climbed within four points of the Spartans. MBU weathered the storm and won 25-19, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match.
Columbia stayed competitive through the third set, coming within a point of the Spartans late in the set before falling. This competitiveness made for an unusual scoresheet with each set relatively close despite the sweep itself.
All season long, Columbia made up for the lack of fans with its own energy and noise. Every point was celebrated with shouts and high-fives. The sideline serenaded servers with chants before every point. It was a mechanism to maintain momentum and familiarity in the unusual circumstances that wasn’t very hard to sustain in the Cougars constant domination over the season.
On Thursday, though, MBU matched Columbia’s energy with their own chants, their own elaborate cheers.
The first set saw the start to a rarity for the fall: the Cougars struggling at home. The Cougars hadn’t lost a set at the Southwell Complex all season, but the Spartans’ offensive execution changed that. MBU committed just two errors compared to Columbia’s seven and built enough of a lead to withstand a late Cougars surge and take an early advantage 25-18.