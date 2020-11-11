Leading by a lone point in the final minute against William Penn University, Columbia College guard Sofia Popp came off a screen, received a pass and saw no defenders close to her. She was so wide open that she didn’t have to play it like a normal catch-and-shoot situation.
She paused and gathered herself before unleashing a 3-pointer.
The shot swished through the basket. It gave Popp the final of her 13 points — almost doubling her output from Columbia’s first game.
William Penn (0-1) coach Steve Williamson called timeout and yelled at his team for the lack of communication on a play that turned out to be the difference in the game. Columbia made all of its free throws in the last 30 seconds and held on to win 75-68.
“She did a great job of getting her feet set and calmly letting it go,” Columbia coach Taylor Possail said. “No rush at all. She caught it clean and she hit that shot. It was big for us.
“Really proud of the effort that kid put together tonight.”
The Cougars (2-0) led for much of the game but were never able to put the Statesmen away. Twice, Columbia went on 10-0 runs, but WPU stayed in the game with its advantage on the glass. The Statesmen ended the game with 16 offensive rebounds. WPU got within a point of Columbia the possession before Popp’s dagger with a putback from Jakayla Kirk.
“They killed us on the offensive boards,” Possail said. “That was an area that I was disappointed in our group tonight. Giving up 16 offensive rebounds is just too many.”
Mallory Shetley opened the scoring for the Cougars with a nifty reverse layup on Columbia’s second possession. It set the tone for the rest of the game, as she scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Forward Geena Stephens led all scorers with 23 points and played 37 of 40 possible minutes. As the only senior in the starting lineup, shehas shouldered additional responsibilities to be one of Columbia’s go-to players. She fulfilled those responsibilities against WPU.
“She feels that this is her group, and she was not gonna let us lose this game tonight,” Possail said.
Columbia’s zone defense was a mixed bag early in the game. The Cougars forced four turnovers in the first quarter while jumping passing lanes and double-teaming post players. WPU kept the ball moving enough to find holes in the defense and open shots around the perimeter. The Statesmen took a 27-21 lead into the second and shot 7-for-17 on 3s.
Popp picked off a pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup to cap a 10-0 Columbia run to begin the second quarter. She finished with four of Columbia’s 11 steals.
“Our kids work hard,” Possail said. “Ball hits on the floor: they’re gonna get that. They’re after it.”
Columbia will play its final game of the fall Nov. 14 against Grand View University. The conference season will begin in January, starting with in-state rival Missouri Baptist.