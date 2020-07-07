Columbia golfer Jess Meek is tied for third at the Missouri Women's Amateur golf championships after her second round at The Club at Old Kinderhook in Camdenton.
Meek is at one-under-par and is two strokes behind the leader Brooke Bierman from Wildwood.
In the Mid-Amateur division, Meek is in first with her two round total of 141 strokes while Columbia's Michelle Butler is six strokes behind in second.
The final round of the tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Club at Old Kinderhook in Camdenton.