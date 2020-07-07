Columbia golfer Jess Meek is tied for third at the Missouri Women's Amateur golf championships after her second round at The Club at Old Kinderhook in Camdenton. 

Meek is at one-under-par and is two strokes behind the leader Brooke Bierman from Wildwood. 

In the Mid-Amateur division, Meek is in first with her two round total of 141 strokes while Columbia's Michelle Butler is six strokes behind in second. 

The final round of the tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Club at Old Kinderhook in Camdenton.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Sports Editor, spring 2020. Studying Print and Digital Journalism. Reach me at awkimball@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.